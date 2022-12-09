Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox infection: CDC





A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that vaccination with the Jynneos smallpox vaccine provided strong protection against mpox infection after 1 or 2 doses, indicating that vaccine efficacy was provided some of the first clinical evidence. A shot used to counter his mpox craze this year. New data published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report show that the incidence of mpox infection in unvaccinated people is almost 10 times higher than that in fully vaccinated individuals. , was found to be 7.4 times higher than those who received only one dose. dose. The data were specific to vaccinated men aged 18 to 49 years, who account for the majority of mpox cases in the United States. The CDC acknowledged that more data is needed to fully determine Jynneos’ effects on mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, but the study shows the drug’s effectiveness. said there is. The worst epidemic of mpox that surged in the gay and bisexual male community this year seems to be over. The latest federal data now shows him on a 7-day moving average of 6 per day. This result is largely due to rapid changes in the behavior of gay and bisexual men, many of whom took more precautions in response to the outbreak, including reducing the number of sexual partners and encounters. I am reporting that I am teaching. Currently, there are no vaccines or therapies specifically designed to treat mpox. The start of an epidemic this year in a non-endemic country has prompted health officials to use treatments for smallpox, as smallpox belongs to the same virus family as his mpox. This included his Jynneos for vaccines and his ACAM2000, and the antiviral treatment TPOXX. vaccine campaign got off to a rough startthousands of eligible individuals do not have access to shots, and many are only partially vaccinated due to uncertainty about when additional doses will become available. To expand the supply of the Jynneos vaccine, the federal government implemented a strategy of intradermally administering one-fifth the dose of the drug. This decision appears to be based on his 2015 study that specifically explored this dosage form. Former NYT Columnist Bari Weiss Releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’

In its weekly report, the CDC said an analysis of cases suggested differences in protection between intradermal and subcutaneous injections, which, like most other vaccination injections, are administered intramuscularly and contain the full dose of the vaccine. I pointed out no. Citing the low number of mpox cases currently being reported, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last week said: I don’t expect another public health emergency For the mpox outbreak that expires at the end of January. “Over the next 60 days, our focus will be on supporting jurisdictions and departments to ensure that response efforts are not hampered by PHE expiry,” HHS said. “Mpox remains a priority for HHS and the administration and does not believe that the expiration of the PHE will impact the administration’s ability to vaccinate, test and treat affected individuals. Hmm.”

