Another 41 in Saskatchewan die from COVID-19 over two weeks: CRISP report

COVID-19-related deaths continue to plague Saskatchewan, according to a new report.

An additional 41 people died from the virus between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3, according to the state’s latest Community Respiratory Disease Surveillance Program. [CRISP] Situation report.

One was in the 20-59 year old category and the remaining 40 were over 60 years old.

No deaths from influenza were reported during the same period.

There are more deaths from COVID-19 this year (795) than the 776 recorded during the same period last year.

The number of both COVID-19 and influenza cases has decreased slightly since the last reporting period, but remains high.

(Saskatchewan)

There were 396 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared with 453 previously.

Influenza cases fell from 699 to 547 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Although hospitalizations for RSV declined, RSV cases in the state increased from 22 to 67 with 3.9% testing positive.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarin said he was concerned about the death toll, low vaccination coverage and the number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community.

Nonetheless, government officials seem to be sending the message that everything is back to normal, he said.

“We’ve decided we’ve had enough of COVID and other viral illnesses, so we’re just going back to our lives,” Muhajarin said. It has brought a social end to the fight against a disease that disrupts the lives of many.

“But medically speaking, it’s not over. COVID is still killing people. Flu is on the rise. RSV is hospitalizing children.”

A new CRISP report includes school truancy for the first time.

“During the most recent Observation Week, 15% of Saskatchewan students were absent from school because of illness,” the report said.

Weekly visits to the Saskatchewan emergency department for respiratory-like illness decreased from 55.7 in the previous reporting period to 38.5 per 1,000 visits.

Vaccine coverage remains stagnant. Except for Regina, all other parts of the state have less than 50% of the population up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Influenza vaccination coverage is even worse, the report says. So far, only 22% of the population has received his flu vaccine.

This is a 3% increase from the last reporting period, but 13% less than the same period last year.

“We have a lot of viruses circulating. It’s like the pathogen soup we’re fighting right now. All respiratory related,” Muhajarin said.

Muhajarine is also concerned about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

“We live in a global village, and if there are big waves in China, they will come to our shores,” he said.

Making sure your immunizations are up to date, wearing a mask, and staying home when you don’t feel well are the best ways to help yourself and your community at large.