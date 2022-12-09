Health
Strep A infection: Sunny Gosling fighting for his life after doctors misdiagnosed him with Covid and ‘pulled muscle’
Mother claims her GP misdiagnosed her son with Covid-19 and pulled a muscle before he left Fighting for his life in hospital with deadly Streptococcus A.
The photo, taken by Chontelle Gosling, 34, shows 11-year-old Sunnie strapped to life-saving hospital equipment. contracted a potentially fatal bacterial infection in July.
But Chontel said When her son first fell ill, his doctor sent him I went home to recover and told her I may have strained a muscle from coughing too much.
She said she took him to the A&E department where she only got the help he needed after doctors discovered he had fluid “around his lungs and heart.”
Sadly, yesterday it was reported that 15 children died from Strep A, a bacterium normally found in the throat.
But Sunny thankfully survived after four weeks in the hospital. “He could have died,” said her mother, frightened.
she said:
“At the hospital they were very surprised that he had been managing at home all this time.”
Chontelle Gosling said Sunnie was hit with the virus over the summer, but when she took him to the GP on June 15th and 17th, they sent him home.
she said: The first time they thought it was Covid, and the second time they thought he pulled a muscle.
“They said wait until Monday. They listened to his lungs and said there was nothing in his lungs.”
However, as Sunny’s condition worsened, she took him to the A&E department at Colchester Hospital on the morning of June 20th.
And shockingly, doctors later discovered that there was fluid around his lungs and heart.
He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London for specialist treatment. Chontel said the seriousness of the situation subsided while they were driving there.
A mother of four said:
“I went straight to the PICU[intensive care unit]and had tests, scans and everything.
“They said they had so much fluid around his lungs and were worried he had fluid in his heart. I was in despair.”
The doctor drains the fluid from Sunny’s lungs and decides to operate on Sunny to determine if the fluid has reached his heart.
The operation was successful, but after a gradual improvement in his symptoms, he suddenly worsened after a few days, and doctors worried he might have sepsis.
Luckily, he responded to antibiotics and began to recover.
Sunny spent a month in intensive care and lost a lot of weight before finally being able to go home on July 16th.
During hospitalization, an invasive group A streptococcal infection was diagnosed.
Chontelle said:
“Thankfully, our family came together to help us.
Sunny has a check-up in two weeks and still has fluid in her lungs. ”
Chontelle added:
“But we’re grateful. Once when he started downhill again, they said, ‘He’s not out of the woods yet.’
“They told us he was a very poor boy and that he was lucky to be brought to A&E.”
Chontelle wants to warn all parents to take their symptoms seriously.
Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly contagious and UKHSA advises parents to be on the lookout for symptoms.
These include a sore throat, headache, and fever, accompanied by a characteristic fine pink or red body rash with a sandpaper-like feel.
