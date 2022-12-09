Further warnings of large rise in type 2 diabetes among young people

Significant increase in early onset type 2 diabetes A new study showed adolescents and young adults worldwide, especially in countries with intermediate and intermediate sociodemographic indicators, and in women under the age of 30.

The surge was seen between 15 and 39 years old from 1990 to 2019, according to Jinchi Xie and colleagues from Harbin Medical College in Heilongjiang, China. reported their findings of BMJMore.

Previous studies conducted in high-income countries have also shown a significant increase in the prevalence or incidence of type 2 diabetes among young people, the researchers note.

“Our study showed a clear upward trend in the burden of early-onset type 2 diabetes from 1990 to 2019. In countries with moderate to moderate sociodemographic , women under the age of 30 were particularly affected,” they note.

“Weight management is essential to reduce the burden of early-onset type 2 diabetes, but countries should establish concrete policies to more effectively address this problem.” and calls for urgent action to address this issue from a global perspective. “

Global alarm on type 2 diabetes in young people

Daniel S. Hsai, M.D., Ph.D., an associate professor at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who was not involved in the study, said the new findings did not surprise him.

“These are trends that we have already seen in the United States for many years now, but when you look at this more global data and look at multiple different countries, multiple different sociodemographic areas, you can see that this particular It’s really good that the article is focused on a young population,” he said.

“We know that type 2 diabetes in adolescents and young adults has increased significantly over the last 30 years, but 30 years ago we did not see any type 2 diabetes in children or young adults,” he stressed. did.

Hsai pointed out that the American Diabetes Association has screening recommendations for adolescents, and if they have risk factors such as a family history of diabetes or an elevated body mass index (BMI), they should be screened as young as 10 years old. I pointed out that you can start with

“We know that treating diabetes is much more difficult than preventing it, so we want to be able to identify early on those patients who are most at risk. Given that, if we can identify these patients proactively or early, we are definitely at an age where we can intervene and give them resources,” Sai said. Medscape Medical News.

He added that this warning that type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in young people should encourage the development of more treatment options for this age group. Although more than 70 drugs are known to be approved for diabetes, only a handful have been approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in children, not to mention weight loss drugs. I think that’s another group of data that should address this issue.If we can find better ways to identify and prevent this disease at a young age, better outcomes and better results. It will improve your quality of life.

Hsai also pointed out that having diabetes at a young age means that patients have a much longer period of time during which they may develop complications. “People die from diabetes, but generally people die from complications of diabetes, namely kidney failure and cardiovascular disease. You already know if you have diabetes, they may already be at risk of a heart attack stroke Or any other major cardiovascular event,” he explained.

Global burden of diabetes in adolescents in 200 countries

Xie et al. examined data from the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Study, which estimated mortality, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and incidence rates associated with more than 360 injuries and illnesses.

Collect data for research using vital statistics and civil registries, systematic reviews of consensus disease registries, household questionnaires, use of health services, disease notifications, air pollution monitors, satellite imagery, and other resources. did.

They assessed type 2 diabetes among teens and young adults aged 15-39 years in 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2019.

Over this period, there was a significant increase in age-standardized incidence and age-standardized DALY rates for type 2 diabetes in adolescents and young adults (P. < .001).

The age-standardized incidence of type 2 diabetes increased from 117.22 per 100,000 population to 183.36 per 100,000 population from 1990 to 2019. DALY increased from 106.34 per 100,000 population to 149.61 per 100,000 population over the same period.

The age-standardized mortality rate rose slightly from 0.74 per 100,000 population to 0.77 per 100,000 population from 1990 to 2019.

At age 30, men typically had lower DALYs and mortality than women. However, except in countries with low sociodemographic indicators, the gender distinction was reversed above her 30s.

The main DALY-attributable risk factor for early-onset type 2 diabetes was high BMI in all regions according to sociodemographic indicators. However, the proportion of other risk factors varies by region, with countries with high social demographic indices having higher proportions of ambient particulate air pollution and smoking, and countries with higher proportions of household air pollution from solid fuels and less fruit. less food. social population index.

“Young-onset type 2 diabetes is a growing global health problem for adolescents and young adults, especially in countries with low to moderate sociodemographic indicators,” the researchers reiterated. I’m here.

“Weight management is essential to reduce the burden of early-onset type 2 diabetes, but countries need to establish concrete policies to more effectively address this problem.”

“Because of the variety of risk factors that contribute to type 2 diabetes in adolescents and young adults, specific measures are needed in countries with different levels of socioeconomic development,” the research team concluded.

BMJMore 2022;379:e072385. full text

Ashley Lyles is an award-winning medical journalist. She graduated from New York University’s Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting Program. Previously, she studied professional writing at Michigan State University, where she also took pre-med classes. Her work has gone to Honduras, Cambodia, France, Ghana, and has been published in The New York Times Daily 360, PBS NewsHour, The Huffington Post, Undark, The Root, Psychology Today, TTCTMD, Insider, Tonic (by Health Vice), and other publications. in things.

