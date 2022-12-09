One-minute Bursts of Vigorous Exercise During Routine Tasks Associated With Lower Risk of Death: A Study – The Hill

Story outline

A short duration of vigorous activity each day reduces the risk of death from any cause by up to 40%.

This is due to new data collected from over 25,000 UK Biobank participants.

Studies show that activities like running to the bus and climbing stairs are as effective as high-intensity interval training.

For those who hate going to the gym or have tight schedules, the new research is good news.

Even one minute of vigorous daily exercise may significantly reduce the risk of premature death, especially from cardiovascular disease.

Write to journal natural medicineThe authors of this study found that 3 to 4 bouts of vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA) per minute, such as climbing stairs, reduced all-cause and cancer-related mortality by up to 40%. I explained how they are related. At seven years of follow-up, he had a 49% reduction in heart disease-related deaths.

Heart disease is the leading killer of men and women in the US, CDC data show.

Other examples of activities include running to the bus, power walking while running errands, playing high-energy games with children, or any activity that leaves you breathless or nauseous. This study is the first to examine the relationship between short bursts of exercise and mortality outcomes.

Nearly 90% of study participants engaged in at least intermittent lifestyle activities, while 93% of all seizures lasted up to 1 minute. Risk reduction improved most sharply in those who completed four to five of her bouts per day compared to inactive individuals.

America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news.

People with more bursts of activity saw greater benefits.

Exercise up to 11 times per day was associated with a 65% lower risk of cardiovascular death and a 49% lower risk of dying from cancer compared to those who did no strenuous exercise.

“Our research shows that benefits similar to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be achieved by increasing the intensity of incidental activities that are part of everyday life. He conducts research on activity, lifestyle and population health at the Perkins Center. statementFindings were adjusted for factors such as age, gender, alcohol use, and smoking.

“A few very short exercises totaling three to four minutes a day can go a long way,” says Stamatakis.

Over 25,000 non-exercises were recruited to conduct this study. UK Biobank A wearable device that tracks movement patterns was worn for a week. The average age of participants was 62, and the majority of participants were female.

Over the 7 years, 852 people died, 266 from cardiovascular disease and 511 from cancer.

The researchers then compared the findings with Biobank participants who exercised regularly. They said, “Her VILPA, a non-athlete, [vigorous physical activity] This suggests that VILPA may be a suitable physical activity target, especially important for those who are unable or unwilling to exercise. “

In the United States, just over half of adults 18 and older meet guidelines for aerobic exercise, but only 23% meet guidelines for aerobic and strength-building activities. CDC.

Because this activity requires minimal time and does not require specific preparation, access to facilities, or equipment, it may be a more viable alternative to structured exercise for adults. Yes, the authors write.

They also called for updates to existing exercise guidelines, as new data suggest benefits can be obtained outside of strenuous, structured physical activity.

“Our previous knowledge of the health benefits of vigorous physical activity comes from questionnaire-based studies, which cannot measure short bouts of intensity,” Stamatakis said. I’m here.

“The ability of wearable technology to reveal ‘micropatterns’ of physical activity such as VILPA is the most feasible and time-efficient way for people to benefit from physical activity, whether it is recreational or partial.” has great potential to understand a good way of of everyday life. ”