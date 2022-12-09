Exploring the well-being and health of SARS-CoV-2 positive children and young people





In a recent study published in Lancet Regional Healthresearchers investigated the well-being and health of unhospitalized youth and children after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing. study: Natural course of health and well-being in non-hospitalized children and adolescents after testing for SARS-CoV-2: prospective follow-up over 12 months. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock Background SARS-CoV-2 infections in most children and adolescents (CYPs) are asymptomatic to moderate compared to adults. Nevertheless, the prevalence of post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sequelae has become a concern as the cumulative infection rate of CYPs rises. Long-term post-COVID or COVID-19 conditions have shown detrimental effects on some CYPs. However, little is known about the frequency, distribution or duration of health deterioration in CYP after COVID-19. About research In the current study, researchers reported intra-individual variability in health and well-being 6 and 12 months after COVID-19 testing. The CLoCk study was a cohort analysis of SARS-CoV-2-positive CYPs aged 11 to 17 years, utilizing national surveys to categorize month, age, sex, and geographic area of ​​positive diagnosis into SARS-CoV-2-positive CYPs. Paired with CoV-2 negative CYP. A SARS-CoV-2 test dataset conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This project aims to collect information for the 24 months following SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing conducted between September 2020 and March 2021. Based on the month of testing, the team collected data for some individuals at 3, 6, 12, and 24 months after testing. Otherwise, 6 months, 12 months, and 24 months after testing. 12 and 24 months after testing for the remaining individuals. The team presented data collected at the same CYP 6 months and 12 months after PCR testing. Initial contact included filling out an online health questionnaire with his CYP during PCR testing. The CYP answered her 6- and 12-month follow-up questions and asked about her well-being and health. The questionnaire was completed by CYP. However, a caretaker can help her young CYP, as well as those with educational needs or disabilities. The measurements consisted of demographic information and sections of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases Consortium (ISARIC) Pediatric COVID-19 Questionnaire. The team included 21 symptoms and supporting tools for loneliness using his fitted 3-item UCLA Loneliness Scale and mental health status using a questionnaire on strengths and difficulties. Simultaneously, the EQ-5D-Y21 and Chalder Fatigue Scale were used to assess quality of life and function. result After an average of 27.7 and 52.1 weeks, 6- and 12-month follow-up questionnaires were submitted, respectively. Approximately 2,909 of 6,407 SARS-COV-2-positive CYPs responded at 6 months, and 2,177 of 6,542 SARS-COV-2-negative CYPs responded at his 12 months. In addition, 10.9% of positive subjects felt fatigued, 4.4% experienced shortness of breath, 3.3% experienced loss of taste or smell, 1.7% reported dizziness or lightheadedness, and 1.1% reported three time points. All reported missing meals. Nearly 16 symptoms affected less than 1% of SARS-CoV-2-positive persons at each of the three time points, whereas 1.2% of those who tested negative reported fatigue. did. Fewer than 1% of SARS-CoV-2-negative individuals reported the remaining 20 symptoms. Therefore, the range of symptom prevalence varied according to SARS-CoV-2 PCR status. Examining individual variability in symptom profiles, the prevalence of the 11 most common symptoms at baseline decreased significantly over 12 months in the test-positive group. He experienced one of these symptoms for the first time in her CYP case at 6 months, and the frequency decreased by 12 months. Nonetheless, for her two symptoms of shortness of breath and fatigue, the overall incidence of positive tests increased by 6 months, and he continued to increase by 12 months. The general prevalence of difficulties with self-care, mobility, and sadness and isolation was minimal for both SARS-CoV-2-positive and -negative individuals at all three time points. A similar pattern was also observed when performing daily activities and experiencing pain. However, there are negligible differences regarding the prevalence of discomfort or difficulty performing daily tasks between SARS-CoV-2-negative and positive individuals reporting these symptoms for the first time in 12 months. did. Conclusion The study results showed that among CYPs, the incidence of adverse symptoms reported after a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis decreased over a one-year period. Some SARS-CoV-2-positive and -negative individuals first experience unfavorable symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and malaise 6 and 12 months after diagnosis, and these symptoms may be due to multiple reasons. indicates a high probability.

