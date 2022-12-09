Children’s Tylenol Shortage Worried Among Triple Demics





just a few months later lack of formula This summer has rocked the world of parents, raising concerns about the decreasing availability of acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil/Motrin) for children. triple demic influenza, COVID, RSV (RS virus).

“I just saw a post on a local neighborhood Facebook group with a photo of the neighborhood pharmacy no longer having an acetaminophen section for children. says Anna Patil, a mother of two from Brooklyn. “It’s pretty scary and makes me want to ration some OTC drugs.” Running out of Tylenol and Motrin for kids? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not currently reporting any shortages of acetaminophen or ibuprofen in children. No, but demand is increasing. Company spokesperson Melissa Witt said. NPR “Despite high consumer demand for pediatric pain relievers in the United States, there are no supply chain issues and no overall shortages in the United States.” Empty shelves in pharmacies are another story. what parents can do Dr. Tina Tan, Infectious Disease Specialist Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicagostates that over-the-counter cold and flu medicines should only be given if a child has a fever or is unwell. Otherwise, supportive or home care is recommended, including rest, hydration, and nasal suction to remove mucus in babies and young children. You can also To treat coughs, honey can be given to children 12 months and older, and cough drops are suitable for children between the ages of 6 and 12. To reduce fever without drugs, experts suggest: bathe the child in lukewarm water

Keep your child’s room cool and wear light pajamas

Offer your child popsicles or room temperature water Tan also recommends that caregivers be aware of the following signs that you should take your child to the emergency room: High fever does not go down with Tylenol or ibuprofen

they have to work hard to breathe

They are unable to stay hydrated (most notably in the reduction of wet diapers in babies and toddlers).

Symptoms are getting worse Preventive measures like vaccinations and hand washing go a long way in keeping everyone healthy during this flu season, Tan says. “The most important thing is to get infants and young children vaccinated against influenza and COVID. Vaccines are effective in preventing the onset of serious illnesses and keeping them away from hospitals,” she says. Practice good hygiene, keep infants and children at home if they are sick, do not send them to nurseries, kindergartens or schools, avoid physical contact from others in the home who are at risk of serious illness If physical distancing is not possible, sick people should probably wear masks at home.” In the meantime, parents are advised to wait it out. “There’s nothing specific other than the time it takes for infants and children to help overcome most viral infections,” Tan says.

