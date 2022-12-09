Flu cases are on the rise in Springfield.urged the public to take precautionary measures





Hospital Sisters Health System and Memorial Health have seen a significant increase in positive flu tests. Health officials say flu vaccines are plentiful, but recommend getting tested because COVID-19 and many viral infections can have the same symptoms. Local results mirror what is happening nationally.according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)In the week ending November 26, laboratories across the United States reported more than 34,000 positive flu tests. This surpasses his weekly reported numbers during record flu seasons dating back to 1997. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continued to rise statewide following the Thanksgiving holiday, with 74 counties having COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. reported increasing levels of “Illinois has seen a significant increase in communities with high COVID-19 risk levels, including 29 high-risk COVID-19 counties,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “These rising COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, have led to a surge in respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. We encourage vulnerable people to take all precautions to protect themselves, their families and friends.” Sangamon, Menard, McCoupin, Morgan, Montgomery, Logan, and Christian are among the counties at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to the CDC. Dick Austin, Former Sangamon County Commissioner and Chief GSA Administrator Dies at 74 Memorial Health officials reported 950 positive flu tests at outpatient clinics last week. Some of those facilities had to close early due to patient crushing. memorial health The hospital reported 104 hospitalized patients with influenza. At this point last year he was four. These hospitals include Springfield, Taylorville, Lincoln, Jacksonville, and Decatur. HSHS system Such numbers are not typically made public, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Snopko. The most prevalent strain of influenza is ‘A’, with patients reporting symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches, fevers, coughs and congestion, according to Dr. Anna Ritchie, clinical director of the emergency care facility at Memorial Health. doing. “It’s never too late to get a COVID-19 or flu shot,” Richie said. “We still have a long winter ahead of us. We have several months of flu season. People are not going to wear masks.” Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, director of infection control at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, said flu season usually begins in December. Flu season often peaks in January, but that can fluctuate, Chaudhary said. “Each year, a new vaccine becomes available in September. We encourage[people over six months of age]to get the vaccine,” Chaudhary said. Besides washing your hands and wearing a mask if you have symptoms, it’s the most important thing a person can do to prevent the disease and its complications.” Influenza vaccines can be taken in combination with COVID vaccines, but at this stage, health officials do not have a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is on the rise especially among children. Richie says even clinicians who have practiced for years find it difficult to recognize which respiratory viruses a person is infected with. “Testing is important to help us. You’re positive for COVID, or you’re positive for the flu, or you’re positive for streptococcus.” In addition to scheduling flu shots, Ritchie said people should wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, wear masks around large groups of people, and avoid feeling sick. He said he should stay home at times. To contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, [email protected], twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sj-r.com/story/news/local/2022/12/09/flu-cases-on-the-rise-in-springfield-public-urged-to-take-precautions/69708307007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos