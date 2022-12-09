Children under the age of 5 were eligible for the Omicron vaccine





On June 22, 2022, 11-month-old Luca Moore was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while being held by her mother, Daniel Smith, MD, at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, USA. ) vaccine. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Omicron vaccine for six-month-old children, giving pharmacies and doctors permission to start administering the injection. Children aged 6 months to 5 years who received two doses of Moderna Primary Series were now eligible for an omicron booster two months after the second dose. On the other hand, children aged 6 months to 4 years who have completed the Pfizer Primary Series will receive an Omicron shot as their third dose. CDC approval is The Food and Drug Administration has granted its approval. The CDC’s independent panel of vaccine experts did not meet to discuss available data before the agency gave the green light. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s vaccine division, said in a statement to parents Thursday that the agency had carefully reviewed the data before licensing the vaccine for its youngest children. “Vaccines remain the best defense against the most devastating consequences of disease caused by currently circulating Omicron variants, including hospitalization and death,” Marks said. I can assure you that the FDA is paying close attention to our review.” CNBC Health & Science Read the latest global health coverage on CNBC: Covid infections and hospitalizations are up in the United States after the Thanksgiving holiday as immune-evading variants have taken over. In last winter’s Omicron wave, the hospitalization rate for children under the age of 4 was five times higher than during Omicron’s peak. previous delta wave. According to the CDC, the majority of children under the age of 5 have never received a Covid vaccine. About 95% of children have not been vaccinated or have not completed their first round of vaccinations, according to the agency. In a statement Friday, the CDC said it is working with parents to increase confidence in vaccines. Omicron’s shot targets both the BA.5 variant and the original strain of Covid.data from Pfizer When modern However, it does show a better immune response in adults than the old shot. Smaller independent studies It turns out they are not that good. Scientists generally expect shots prevent hospitalizationbut will not be very effective in suppressing mild illness.

