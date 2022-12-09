Wearing masks indoors recommended as flu activity in Washington state ‘very high’





The number of flu deaths has doubled since last week, according to the Washington State Department of Health, and emergency department visits have surged statewide.

SEATTLE—Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties recommended wearing masks in public places indoors on Friday due to high levels of respiratory virus currently circulating. In communities in Washington State and the United States, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)according to health officials. According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), flu deaths have doubled since last week, and emergency department visits have surged statewide. The DOH reported 26 flu deaths on Friday as of 3 December. This includes 23 adults and her 3 children, up 13 from the previous week. The DOH also reported more than 1,400 new flu cases on Friday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. The rate of emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses has spiked in the weeks since late October, reaching nearly 20 percent in northern and central Washington along the Puget Sound area. Percentages of emergency department visits remained at approximately 3% of last flu season in all regions. Related: Surge in RSV cases puts Washington children’s hospital in ‘crisis’ Health officials and medical leaders recommend that residents wear good-fitting, high-quality masks when indoors and with others, and stay up to date on vaccinations. I urge everyone to do so. Authorities are also recommending that residents stay home from school or work if they are sick and to be tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms. Influenza is most dangerous when: Children under the age of 5, especially under the age of 2

Adults over 65

pregnant

People with health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease. For more information on influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, visit DOH website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/health/king-pierce-county-health-recommend-mask-indoors/281-f7940e51-4b45-4295-854b-6ce643035627 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos