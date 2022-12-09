COVID is not the only post-viral disease

MeIn the 1980s, chronic fatigue syndrome was treated as a punchline by many in the medical community. Some doctors dismissed patients’ debilitating symptoms, such as fatigue and post-exercise crashes, as figurines. The press even disparagingly referred to the condition as the “yuppy flu.” Many cases reported among wealthy white women.

At the infectious disease clinic where Dr. Lucinda Bateman completed her medical training, some doctors didn’t want to bother treating patients with chronic fatigue. When Bateman left to go to her private practice, she remembers an old colleague of hers recording a message on the clinic’s answering machine and instructing anyone with chronic fatigue syndrome to call Bateman. increase.

Despite the vulgar jokes, they sent the patient to the right person. There was nothing exciting about the condition (now called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, or ME/CFS) for Bateman. Her sister knew she would develop ME/CFS after a string of health problems, including strep throat and mononucleosis, and how devastating it could be. Bateman has devoted her career to treating people with similar symptoms and pursuing her answers to big questions.

It’s been almost three years since the pandemic, but she has many allies looking for answers. Millions of people around the world are developing prolonged her COVID, or long-lasting symptoms following COVID-19 cases. Many of these symptoms are very similar To the fatigue, cognitive decline, and post-exercise crashes (formally known as post-exercise malaise (PEM)) seen in patients with ME/CFS.

Research also suggests that people who survive COVID-19 are at increased risk of serious complications, including: heart and lung problems, dementia, kidney problemsWhen liver damage, compared to uninfected persons. “SARS-CoV-2 is definitely a highly virulent virus that attacks many different aspects of the body,” he says Bateman. Because it can bind to cells of different organ systems.

However, SARS-CoV-2 is not unique in its ability to cause severe and widespread damage to the body. “There are a dozen other pathogens known to cause these acute post-infectious syndromes,” says recent co-author Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiologist at Yale University. a Nature review in these conditions. “Some are very well researched, some are not documented at all.”

Both common and rare viruses are associated with persistent complications. decreased vision When fibromyalgia To autoimmune diseaseEven common pathogens like influenza and Epstein-Barr (causing mononucleosis) can carry long-term risks. Influenza inflammation of the brain and heartand Epstein-Barr associated Guillain-Barré Syndromeis a rare condition in which the body attacks its own nervous system, sometimes causing paralysis. Both viruses are believed to be potential triggers for ME/CFS.

Viruses “range from asymptomatic to sudden ICU transfer,” says Bateman.

a Recent research was announced in JAMA network open It shows how often everyday illness leads to lingering problems. Researchers followed her 1,000 US adults with COVID-like symptoms. About three-quarters of them tested positive for his COVID-19, while the rest tested negative, suggesting they likely had similar respiratory illnesses. . After 3 months, nearly 40% of people with COVID-19, and more than half of those who tested negative, reported ongoing physical or mental health problems, but it is difficult to pinpoint why. could not. “People with all kinds of different communicable diseases experience lasting adverse effects,” says co-author Lauren Wisk, an assistant professor at her David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Nevertheless, post-infectious conditions received little attention before the pandemic. As of 2018, less than one-third of her medical schools in the United States teach students about her ME/CFS. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and ME/CFS researchers have been working for years with limited federal funding. 2019, National Institutes of Health (NIH) $15 million to research ME/CFS— Experts say it’s a no-brainer considering the disease affects up to 2.5 million people in the United States.

Post-viral disease often lacks readily observable biomarkers that can be used for diagnosis and research, says Bateman. For example, ME/CFS is not evaluated based on a single diagnostic test, About the patient’s symptoms: You may meet the criteria if you have not been able to perform at your pre-illness level of activity for at least 6 months and are experiencing symptoms such as severe fatigue, PEM, and unrejuvenating sleep.

However, symptoms do not always tell the whole story. Studies have shown that ME/CFS can be caused by multiple viruses (but not always following a viral infection), and when, what and why someone was infected and caused long-term symptoms. cannot always be determined.

“You know the person is sick,” says Bateman. “But we can’t tie that to the original infection very well.”

These scientific challenges are real and have consequences beyond the laboratory. “People with these diseases have been completely ignored by the medical and scientific community for decades,” says Iwasaki. “Basically, it’s been swept under the rug because people can’t find an explanation for it.”

Most ME/CFS patients are female, Doctors often ignore symptomsand “all of these converge to curb the debate on ME/CFS” and other post-virus conditions, says Iwasaki. I can no longer suppress it because it has developed.”

The long COVID has brought a renewed wave of interest in post-viral diseases and a $1.15 billion research budget from the NIH. Recent research on long COVID has shown that from the viral remnants that remain in the body, A small blood clot that blocks the flow of oxygen to an organ.

Another leading theory is that viruses like Epstein-Barr lie dormant in the body after infection and are then eventually reactivated by another virus (such as SARS-CoV-2), causing chronic symptoms. is to cause. Nova, Florida He is the Director of Clinical Immunology Research at Southeastern University’s Institute of Neuroimmunology and Miami VA Medical Center. Studies on people with both ME/CFS and Long COVID raised this possibility.

Iwasaki’s research also suggests that the virus disrupts the body’s circadian rhythms, which can lead to hormonal imbalances that cause symptoms after viral infection. her research Cortisol levels have been demonstrated to be abnormally low in many long-term COVID patients, which may contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, she says.

Bateman said he hopes the attention and funding of long-term COVID research will also lead to breakthroughs for people who have suffered from post-infectious syndrome for years. “Long-time COVID researchers are asking the exact same thing we’ve always asked about her ME/CFS,” she says. “Now, instead of a small number of researchers who were underfunded, we now have a huge number of researchers across all disciplines who are at very high levels of funding.”

It may be a double-edged sword. In Klimas’ view, all the attention to Long COVID has overturned years of effort by some researchers to understand ME/CFS and other post-viral illnesses. “Disappointingly, the ME/CFS research community needs attention to Long COVID and they haven’t written her ME/CFS grant,” she says. Klimas is currently working on a CDC-funded study that he hopes will compare long-term COVID and ME/CFS patients and reveal similarities and differences in conditions. A similar proposal from her lab was recently rejected by authorities, she says. NIH (National Institutes of Health, USA).

Whether researchers focus on the long-term COVID or the long-running syndrome, it could be years before their findings lead to a cure. This underscores the importance of preventing as many viral infections as possible now so that people do not develop complications later on. masking When ventilation According to Iwasaki, we still have a long way to go to prevent infection. Nasal vaccine for COVID-19 and Epstein Barr’s vaccineboth of which are currently in development.

Klimath said the public also needs a better understanding of the various consequences associated with the virus. Many people treat common viral infections more like an annoyance than an actual health threat, pushing them to return to work, school or the gym. With decades of experience with CFS, A rush to get back to normal can take a toll on your body and lead to complications.

“How you treat yourself after an acute infection is really important,” she says. “You have to listen to your body. [you’re ill] Don’t try to jump right back in and go back to the schedule you had before you got sick. ”

We need to make progress now in both public awareness and scientific research, not only for those who may contract COVID-19 or the flu this winter, but also for those who may become ill in the future. is important, she says.

“There will be another pandemic or other virus,” says Chris.

