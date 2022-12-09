Researchers Develop New Method for Prostate Cancer Screening





Researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden cut the risk of overdiagnosis in half by finding harmless tumors, discovering a new diagnostic pathway in prostate cancer screening. Affects about 1 in 8 men prostate cancer during his lifetime. Screening for this disease usually includes a blood test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) followed by tissue sampling. Unfortunately, many of the cancers found this way are small, harmless tumors, leading to unnecessary treatment with the risk of permanent complications such as impotence. report in New England Journal of Medicine, Researchers at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg have performed PSA blood tests on more than 15,000 male patients and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of organs if PSA levels were elevated. Patients were then divided into two groups. The reference group underwent a standard procedure of obtaining ‘blind’ tissue samples from different parts of the prostate if PSA levels were elevated and additional samples in case of questionable MRI. In the group, only men with questionable MRI levels were selected for tissue sampling.According to researchers, this strategy halved the risk of finding harmless cancers, while the rate of serious cancers prostate cancer The find remained. “Today we still need to move away from standard blind sampling of tissue and rely on MRI. Only targeted samples should be taken,” said Dr. Jonas Hugoson, professor of urology at the University of Gothenburg and senior author of the study. “This strategy has significantly reduced the number of people who need to undergo tissue sampling, an uncomfortable procedure that carries the risk of infection. In addition, this strategy introduces general screening for prostate cancer. It halves the risk of detecting innocuous tumors, which was the biggest obstacle in the field.” Despite the positive results, the researchers reported that the minority of patients using the method likely experienced a slightly delayed detection of severe cancer. But scientists remain optimistic. “The results of this study could pave the way for the introduction of generic screening for prostate cancer. But evaluations should also include other factors, such as cost and access to MRI scans. ‘ concludes Hugosson.

