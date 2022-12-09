



Last week, Boston reported more than 700 flu cases.

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) warn residents early, Reported flu cases across the city have surged, with over 700 reported flu cases last weekSince October 1st, Boston’s total number is now 1,784. BPHC has also observed a rapid increase in influenza-related cases. Pediatrics hospitalization in last week. Flu season is generally October To May, and usually peak Between December and February. eyee cHate the level of flu activity that is about, When this high level teeth Occurs very early in the season more than usual. L.Last year saw the highest number of flu cases reported Given the week was 250 peak flu season Mid December. of data also indicate Maximum number of reported cases teeth Among children and adolescents under 18 years of age, who account for 59% of cases, Black and Latino/Hispanic Residents. of Areas with the highest infection rates that is Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, South End. “With the flu spreading rapidly across Boston, there is an urgent need for more residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves, he said.lp avoid even numbersr Influx of cases and hospitalizations during and after vacation” said the doctor. Bisola Ojikutu, Director of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Please stay safe this holiday season. if you illness and call your doctor inquire about treatment for flu and COVID-19, MeIn addition to staying up to date on vaccinations, wear a mask indoors to reduce your risk of getting sick. Boston Public Health Commission strongly urge all residents Yearly flu vaccine in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months and olderS, and those over the age of 5 their bivalent booster, It guarantees the broadest level of protection against respiratory virus infections. Influenza can be a very serious illness, especially for the elderly and young children. Flu vaccines are free and widely available throughout Boston. BPHC has several accessible walk-in sites where residents can get free flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 tests, vaccines and boosters. No insurance or ID required: Bruce C. Bolling Building – 2302 Washington St., Roxbury. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Lena Park Development Corporation – 150 American Legion Highway, Dorchester. ​​​​​​ 〇 Pen Sunday 10am to 2pm. Monday and Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Josephine A. Fiorentino Community Center – 123 Antwerp St., Allston. Open Sundays from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Monday through Wednesday, 9am to 3pm. Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

BCYF Hyde Park – 1179 River Street, Hyde Park. Open noon to 8 pm on Tuesdays and 9 am to 5 pm on Thursdays.

prescription antiviral drug Can be used by people who have the flu To shorten ile lengthNess, When To prevent Severe illness and need for hospitalization. for Them and higher risk of serious flu complications If you are 65 years of age or older, children under the age of 2, pregnant women, people with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, Antiviral treatment for influenza could mean the difference between mild illness and more serious illness it reinsult of hospitalization. BPHC recommends: ofYone Who felts illness with flu symptomsespecially those High risk of serious flu complications, ctogether ofWhen Health care Provider promptly listen, ask about influenza processFlu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Other Important Ways to Manage Influenza include rest and drink plenty of water and other clear liquidsprevent dehydration. BPHC also encourage individual To cut high quality, fits well mask To prevent the spread of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV during this holiday season. As Residents gather on holidaysbe up-to-date About COVID-19 and flu vaccine and Knowing how to access treatment for both ailments if you do get sick deadly to avoid serious illness hospitalization. For flu treatment, contact your healthcare provider. for For additional information about the flu and support for healthcare providers, call the Mayor’s Healthline. 617-534-5050.

