Canine Flu: Warning Signs, Canine Flu Vaccination, Pet Protection





Canine flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs…

Greensboro, North Carolina — now dog flu spread across the United States. Here are some warning signs to look out for in your puppy: Veterinarian Dr Jimmy Davis said: I’m not feeling well, so please get tested. Always see your veterinarian to make sure everything is fine. “ Jason Smith found out after boarding Pets on Thanksgiving. “We were very surprised that all three dogs showed flu symptoms within 24 hours of returning from the kennel,” Smith said. get pneumonia. However, she was fine the next day, and from that day on, one dog was fine every day. “ Most cases of canine flu are mild, but veterinarians say it can turn into pneumonia. It may take days or weeks for the to build up and be fully protected. CDC says it is monitoring canine flu. They write on their website: Current CDC influenza virus regulations apply only to viruses that have pandemic potential in humans. But the CDC does a lot to prepare for the unlikely event that canine flu becomes a threat to humans and non-canine animals. First, the CDC continues to monitor seasonal and year-round pandemic influenza A viruses, and all human infections with pandemic influenza A viruses have been fully investigated. Human infections with novel influenza A viruses of animal origin have been reported to the CDC. Human infections with canine influenza viruses have not been reported to date. Second, CDC and USDA APHIS VS have existing joint protocols for working together in the event of a novel influenza A virus outbreak. These same protocols apply in the event of an outbreak of canine influenza suspected of infecting humans. Third, CDC conducted a risk assessment of the potential pandemic of the canine H3N2 virus using the Influenza Risk Assessment Tool and found the risk to be low.

