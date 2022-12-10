Higher vitamin D levels in brain tissue improve brain function





December 9, 2022 – A first-of-its-kind study has shown that higher vitamin D levels in brain tissue are associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been associated with the thinking or reasoning ability of older people. However, previous studies on vitamin D have only looked at dietary intake and measurements of vitamin D in the blood, said Kyla Shay, Ph.D., lead author of the study and an associate professor at Tufts University. increase. “We wanted to know if vitamin D is present in the brain and, if so, how their levels are associated with cognitive decline. news release. Researchers examined brain tissue samples of 290 people whose cognitive function was tracked longitudinally and before any known cognitive decline. The average age of subjects at the time of death was 92 years. Researchers found that vitamin D is present in brain tissue, and that people with higher levels of vitamin D in the brain also reported higher cognitive function before death. Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Alzheimer’s Society Journal. “This study highlights the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the aging brain from diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. co-author and director of the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center, Dr. Sarah Booth. on Aging at Tufts University. As part of the study, vitamin D levels were examined in four areas of the brain. Two domains are associated with Alzheimer’s disease, one domain is associated with blood flow-related dementia, and a fourth domain is not associated with cognitive decline. In particular, they were unable to link vitamin D levels with physiological markers in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease, so further studies are needed, the researchers say. Their study was limited because the majority of subjects were Caucasian. Vitamin D is used by the body to build and maintain bones and is also known to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties. mayo clinic Say. Vitamin D is found in a few foods and the skin can convert sunlight into vitamin D. The recommended vitamin D supplement level is 400 International Units (IU) for children up to 12 months of age and 600 IU for anyone from 1 year old to her 70th birthday. For those over 70 he is 800 IU. The organization warns that taking too much vitamin D in the form of supplements can be harmful.

