Health
The early flu season is hitting hospitals, pediatricians and schools in Massachusetts.
The flu is hitting Massachusetts early and hard.according to new data The severity of the flu is estimated to be “very high,” according to the state public health department.
A total of 5,462 new flu cases were recorded last week, nearly double the previous week and significantly more than at any point in the past three years.
Influenza hospitalization rates are also rising sharply. The highest incidence is he in adults over the age of 65. But children have also been hit hard. According to the report, her second-highest rate of hospitalization for flu was in her children through age four.
Pediatricians are reporting a surge in patients visiting clinics with flu-like symptoms.
“It’s been almost a decade since the really, really, really bad flu outbreak, and we’re here again,” said Mary Beth Miott, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
On Thursday, the Boston Public Health Commission warned residents that flu cases in the city are rising rapidly. In the last week alone, more than 700 flu cases were reported, according to officials. That number was almost triple the worst week during the previous flu season.
Experts say flu transmission rates have slowed over the past few years, and many people continue to wear masks and take other precautions to slow the spread of COVID.infections and respiratory viruses (such as influenza and RSV – Increased has.
Since the current flu season began in October, Boston has reported more than 1,700 flu cases. Data show that Black and Latinx residents are disproportionately affected. City health officials also noted a sharp increase in flu-related pediatric hospitalizations last week. Nearly 60% of all confirmed flu cases in Boston were in children and their teens.
This figure should not surprise Miotto. They reflect what she has seen among patients at her Center for Community Health, Matapan, a pediatrician.
“It was the flu, the flu, the flu, the COVID, the flu, the flu, the flu, the flu,” she said last week. [patient] People who do not have the flu. “
Pediatricians are controlling the influx of respiratory viruses, Miot said, but clinics are busy. Miot said families may have to put up with hard-working staff and pharmacists.
Kathryn Hampson, president of the Massachusetts School Nurses Organization, said respiratory viruses were “rampant” in schools, keeping school-based nurses busy. She pointed out that the student was out sick.
“If we had seen this before COVID, school nurses might have been overwhelmed,” Hampson said. The hurdles for being able to do so have risen,” she said.
On Monday, Rochelle Wallenski, director of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there were more flu-related hospitalizations this time of year than the country has seen in a decade. The health expert has compared this year’s numbers to 2009-2010, when H1N1, or swine flu, swept the country.
Unfortunately, warensky said“We are looking at lower rates [flu] Immunization compared to this time last year. “
Most people recover from the flu without hospitalization, but the illness can be dangerous. So far, 21 children have died during the current flu season, according to the CDC.
Miot urged everyone to return to the strategies learned during the pandemic to slow the spread of the disease. Get a flu vaccine, wash your hands often, wear a mask in public places, and stay home when you’re sick.
“We forgot we had tools,” said Miotto. “In the first year of COVID, I was so impressed with the public. We all really came together. [people are] I’m tired. “
