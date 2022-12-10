‘Sounding alarm bells’: Flu season worsening regionally and nationally | Local News

As the U.S. flu season continues to get worse, local doctors and health professionals are urging residents to get their flu shots if they haven’t already.

Federal health officials said late last week that 7.5% of outpatient visits in the week ending Nov. 26, the latest week for which data are available, were due to flu-like illness. This is as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.

Hospitals in the Joplin area are also reporting spikes in flu cases, they told The Globe this week.

Freeman Health System reported 715 positive test results for influenza A and 38 for influenza B during November, officials said. In contrast, the health system had reported only 26 positive flu test results last November, they said.

“I don’t think things will get better until late January or early February, especially with holidays and crowds,” said Angela Tucker, director of system quality improvement and infection prevention at Freeman.

Mercy Hospital Joplin also reports that infectious disease expert Dr. Eden Esgera reports that influenza is “by far” the leading health threat for patients at this time.

“There’s been a steady increase in influenza, especially influenza A, in both outpatient and inpatient settings,” she said. “I don’t think we’re peaking yet, so that’s why we’re sounding the alarm bells.”

highly active influenza

The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t start until December or January, but this year it started earlier and is complicated by co-infections with other viruses.

Clinic traffic measurements are based on reports of symptoms such as coughs and sore throats rather than laboratory-confirmed diagnoses, so other respiratory illnesses may be included.

As such, comparisons to flu seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult. No other year has had such an unusually strong wave of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) as this year. RSV is a common cause of severe cold-like symptoms in young children and the elderly.

“It’s really hard to say for sure if you have the flu or COVID or RSV because of the overlap of symptoms[in the virus],” Esguera said. He added that the only way to know for sure is to get it. Tested.

Meanwhile, 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That may not bode well for the near future. Thanksgiving gatherings and busy airports likely resulted in greater spread of the respiratory virus, experts say.

Tucker said the CDC is tracking flu activity in the southern hemisphere after winter and predicting how the virus will affect the northern hemisphere. The southern flu season “has peaked very early,” she said.

“This early data suggests a high number of[flu cases]early in the season, and we expect that to level off and begin to decline as the season progresses.” she said.

So far, the predominant strains of influenza are those associated with high rates of hospitalization and mortality, especially among people over the age of 65.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu so far this season. The dead include at least 14 children.

Esguerra said most flu patients at Mercy Joplin have not been vaccinated against flu. Some of them tested positive for two infections, mostly influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, at the same time, she said.

Both local health care providers said precautions recommended during the pandemic, including masks, frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if sick, can help prevent the flu.

“While we clearly want to get out of the pandemic phase of COVID and return to normal, we recommend that you follow those recommendations with caution,” Tucker said.

Why get a flu shot?

Flu vaccination is recommended for nearly all Americans 6 months and older. It can be administered at the same time as most other vaccines, including those for COVID-19.

Because the vaccine contains an inactive virus, it will not cause influenza in recipients, said Eric Crumbaugh, director of clinical business development at Express Rx. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based pharmacy chain has offices in Joplin, Carthage, Oklahoma, Webb City, and Miami.

“Basically, like any other vaccine, when you’re given an inactive virus, your immune system thinks you’ve got the flu and starts making antibodies,” Crumbaugh said. When exposed to a real virus, the immune system’s antibodies are ready to attack it.”

Area Express Rx stores, like most pharmacies in the area, offer flu shots to residents. No reservation required.

“Unfortunately, we’re starting to see a significant uptick in flu sickness this year,” Crumbaugh said. But how do I explain it?

Vaccines, including the flu shot, are safe and effective, Crumbaugh says, but it takes about two weeks after the arm prick for the flu shot to be fully effective.

“Influenza causes many deaths and illnesses each year, so even healthy people without other illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease should get the flu vaccine to protect their loved ones and family members. is very important. Other people you come into contact with may be at risk for flu complications,” he said.