Benefits of yoga and exercise

Experts say yoga has benefits like boosting immunity, increasing flexibility, and reducing anxiety.

They say yoga can be strenuous, so it’s best to consult a medical professional before starting a regular routine. In addition to exercise therapy, yoga is more effective than stretch By supporting cardiovascular health and well-being, according to study Published today in Canadian Journal of Cardiology. Researchers recruited 60 previously diagnosed high blood pressure When metabolic syndrome for research. Scientists divided the participants into two groups. One group did structured yoga for him for 15 minutes and then for him for 30 minutes. aerobic exerciseThe other group completed the stretching exercise with 30 minutes of aerobic exercise. Both groups exercised five times a week.

Blood pressure, anthropometric measurements, sensitive C-reactive protein, glucose, and lipid levels were measured in both groups at the beginning of the study. All participants received Framingham When Reynolds Risk Score. age, sex, smoking rate, body mass index (BMI), mean arterial pressure, heart rate, and pulse pressure. At the end of the three months, researchers said: Blood pressure decreased by 10 mmHg in the group doing yoga and aerobic exercise, compared to 4 mmHg in the group doing stretching and aerobic exercise.

Both groups saw a reduction in rest Systolic and diastolic blood pressuremean arterial blood pressure, and heart rate.

The group that completed yoga and aerobic exercise had reduced resting heart rate and 10-year cardiovascular risk, as assessed using the Reynolds risk score.

Scientists don’t fully understand why yoga has such benefits in improving cardiovascular health over stretching, but the results suggest adding yoga to your exercise regimen. I believe it shows a clear advantage of “This trial is an important addition to the evidence supporting mind-body therapy to control hypertension.” Dr. Yu-Ming Nia cardiologist specializing in non-invasive cardiology at the Memorial Care Cardiovascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center, California. “Recently, there has been a lot of attention on the effects of stress on blood pressure. There are several small studies suggesting that everything from Transcendental Meditation to breathing exercises to exercise therapy can improve blood pressure control,” says Ni. told Healthline. “Mind-mind techniques have been shown to modulate the autonomic nervous system, which makes blood pressure less volatile and easier to control.” “Yoga has been shown to modulate the autonomic nervous system in a similar way, and was observed to lower blood pressure in previous small studies. In one of these studies, 60 people were randomly assigned to an exercise program that included yoga or stretching and standard dynamic exercise. “The reduction in blood pressure in both groups demonstrates the value of exercise in lowering blood pressure,” said Ni. “It is important to note that a 10 mmHg reduction in blood pressure mimics the effect of a single blood pressure drug. Therefore, this is a significant reduction in blood pressure. As part of a holistic lifestyle approach, mind-body therapies, including yoga, should be considered as a way to manage stress.”

Yoga started as a spiritual process, but many see it as physical and mental exercise and relaxation. In the United States, yoga often emphasizes physical poses, breathing techniques, and meditation. National Institutes of Health . “Yoga really is the whole package. There is a type of yoga that is suitable for Montana MitchellYogaSix Master Trainer. “What distinguishes yoga from other fitness modalities is the mind-body connection initiated by deliberate, specific breathing techniques,” Mitchell told Healthline. The method activates the parasympathetic nervous system (rest and digestion) and lowers the resting heart rate.Breathing is the root of yoga, so regardless of the genre that best suits the needs of the practitioner, there is always some cardio-respiratory activity. It has health benefits.” Experts say that when practicing yoga, pay attention to your physical and emotional well-being. “I believe that yoga is not just about stretching, it is good for the mind and body. Lisa Killionis a Yoga Instructor and Certified Holistic Health Coach based in Lowighton, Connecticut. “Stretching is great for the body, but it doesn’t address underlying issues like stress and anxiety that can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular health problems,” she told Healthline. can help.” “Stretching is part of yoga,” adds Killion. “A balanced yoga practice provides a range of tools that include stretching and strengthening, mind-focusing activities such as breathing exercises and meditation. This rebalancing affects every system in the body, including cardiovascular health.”

Yoga has been around for thousands of years, but people in the West only got started when yoga masters began traveling west in the late 1800s. Since then, studies have frequently shown that practicing yoga regularly has physical and mental benefits. basics of yoga. “We believe that yoga is beneficial for many reasons. Doctor.Rigveda Tadwarkara cardiologist at St. John’s Health Center in Providence, California. “From a blood pressure perspective, possible mechanisms include increased nitric oxide bioavailability leading to vasodilation, and decreased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that is responsible for increased blood pressure, especially in cases of dysregulation. “More generally, we believe that yoga regulates the autonomic nervous system, promotes the parasympathetic nervous system, slows the heart rate, calms the body, and promotes relaxation. Since the practice itself is complex and mixes physical, mental, and spiritual components, it makes sense that yoga can involve a great variety of important pathways. Broken down, this includes exercises related to concentration, meditation, breathing, posture, and strength. Several benefits of yoga that is: Increased flexibility and strength

Reduced anxiety and stress

Improved mental health and self-esteem

reduced inflammation

Improving quality of life

boost immunity

Improve balance, posture and body awareness

Enhances cardiovascular function and improves bone health

improve sleep

improve brain function “For people with high blood pressure and at high risk of heart attack, practicing yoga has been shown to improve cardiovascular health more than simple stretching. Allison Benzakenis a certified Yin Yoga instructor through Kaia Yoga who has completed a 500 hour Certified Yoga Alliance Teacher Training. “Why? When practicing yoga, which is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj, yuj, the practitioner not only benefits from the physical aspects of the yoga practice (body postures), but also from the effects the practice brings. Because of the mind and spirit (union). “Usually in yoga classes, instructors incorporate pranayama (breath control), chanting, and meditation into their practice, which not only helps the body relax, but also calms the mind,” Benzaken told Healthline. I’m talking “This helps relieve a person’s overall stress and anxiety.”