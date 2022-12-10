Health
Benefits of yoga and exercise
- Researchers say yoga combined with regular exercise is more effective than stretching.
- Experts say yoga has benefits like boosting immunity, increasing flexibility, and reducing anxiety.
- They say yoga can be strenuous, so it’s best to consult a medical professional before starting a regular routine.
In addition to exercise therapy, yoga is more effective than stretch By supporting cardiovascular health and well-being, according to study Published today in Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
Researchers recruited 60 previously diagnosed high blood pressure When metabolic syndrome for research.
Scientists divided the participants into two groups. One group did structured yoga for him for 15 minutes and then for him for 30 minutes. aerobic exerciseThe other group completed the stretching exercise with 30 minutes of aerobic exercise.
Both groups exercised five times a week.
Blood pressure, anthropometric measurements, sensitive C-reactive protein, glucose, and lipid levels were measured in both groups at the beginning of the study.
All participants received Framingham When Reynolds Risk Score.
age, sex, smoking rate, body mass index (BMI), mean arterial pressure, heart rate, and pulse pressure.
At the end of the three months, researchers said:
- Blood pressure decreased by 10 mmHg in the group doing yoga and aerobic exercise, compared to 4 mmHg in the group doing stretching and aerobic exercise.
- Both groups saw a reduction in rest Systolic and diastolic blood pressuremean arterial blood pressure, and heart rate.
- The group that completed yoga and aerobic exercise had reduced resting heart rate and 10-year cardiovascular risk, as assessed using the Reynolds risk score.
Scientists don’t fully understand why yoga has such benefits in improving cardiovascular health over stretching, but the results suggest adding yoga to your exercise regimen. I believe it shows a clear advantage of
“This trial is an important addition to the evidence supporting mind-body therapy to control hypertension.” Dr. Yu-Ming Nia cardiologist specializing in non-invasive cardiology at the Memorial Care Cardiovascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center, California.
“Recently, there has been a lot of attention on the effects of stress on blood pressure. There are several small studies suggesting that everything from Transcendental Meditation to breathing exercises to exercise therapy can improve blood pressure control,” says Ni. told Healthline. “Mind-mind techniques have been shown to modulate the autonomic nervous system, which makes blood pressure less volatile and easier to control.”
“Yoga has been shown to modulate the autonomic nervous system in a similar way, and was observed to lower blood pressure in previous small studies.
In one of these studies, 60 people were randomly assigned to an exercise program that included yoga or stretching and standard dynamic exercise.
“The reduction in blood pressure in both groups demonstrates the value of exercise in lowering blood pressure,” said Ni. “It is important to note that a 10 mmHg reduction in blood pressure mimics the effect of a single blood pressure drug. Therefore, this is a significant reduction in blood pressure. As part of a holistic lifestyle approach, mind-body therapies, including yoga, should be considered as a way to manage stress.”
Yoga started as a spiritual process, but many see it as physical and mental exercise and relaxation.
In the United States, yoga often emphasizes physical poses, breathing techniques, and meditation.
“Yoga really is the whole package. There is a type of yoga that is suitable for Montana MitchellYogaSix Master Trainer.
“What distinguishes yoga from other fitness modalities is the mind-body connection initiated by deliberate, specific breathing techniques,” Mitchell told Healthline. The method activates the parasympathetic nervous system (rest and digestion) and lowers the resting heart rate.Breathing is the root of yoga, so regardless of the genre that best suits the needs of the practitioner, there is always some cardio-respiratory activity. It has health benefits.”
Experts say that when practicing yoga, pay attention to your physical and emotional well-being.
“I believe that yoga is not just about stretching, it is good for the mind and body. Lisa Killionis a Yoga Instructor and Certified Holistic Health Coach based in Lowighton, Connecticut.
“Stretching is great for the body, but it doesn’t address underlying issues like stress and anxiety that can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular health problems,” she told Healthline. can help.”
“Stretching is part of yoga,” adds Killion. “A balanced yoga practice provides a range of tools that include stretching and strengthening, mind-focusing activities such as breathing exercises and meditation. This rebalancing affects every system in the body, including cardiovascular health.”
Yoga has been around for thousands of years, but people in the West only got started when yoga masters began traveling west in the late 1800s.
Since then, studies have frequently shown that practicing yoga regularly has physical and mental benefits. basics of yoga.
“We believe that yoga is beneficial for many reasons. Doctor.Rigveda Tadwarkara cardiologist at St. John’s Health Center in Providence, California.
“From a blood pressure perspective, possible mechanisms include increased nitric oxide bioavailability leading to vasodilation, and decreased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that is responsible for increased blood pressure, especially in cases of dysregulation. “More generally, we believe that yoga regulates the autonomic nervous system, promotes the parasympathetic nervous system, slows the heart rate, calms the body, and promotes relaxation.
Since the practice itself is complex and mixes physical, mental, and spiritual components, it makes sense that yoga can involve a great variety of important pathways.
Broken down, this includes exercises related to concentration, meditation, breathing, posture, and strength.
Several benefits of yoga that is:
- Increased flexibility and strength
- Reduced anxiety and stress
- Improved mental health and self-esteem
- reduced inflammation
- Improving quality of life
- boost immunity
- Improve balance, posture and body awareness
- Enhances cardiovascular function and improves bone health
- improve sleep
- improve brain function
“For people with high blood pressure and at high risk of heart attack, practicing yoga has been shown to improve cardiovascular health more than simple stretching. Allison Benzakenis a certified Yin Yoga instructor through Kaia Yoga who has completed a 500 hour Certified Yoga Alliance Teacher Training. “Why? When practicing yoga, which is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj, yuj, the practitioner not only benefits from the physical aspects of the yoga practice (body postures), but also from the effects the practice brings. Because of the mind and spirit (union).
“Usually in yoga classes, instructors incorporate pranayama (breath control), chanting, and meditation into their practice, which not only helps the body relax, but also calms the mind,” Benzaken told Healthline. I’m talking “This helps relieve a person’s overall stress and anxiety.”
One way to add yoga to your regular workout is to replace your warm up or cool down with 10-15 minutes of yoga.
“If you’ve never taken a yoga class before, I recommend starting with a foundation level class or taking a few private lessons at a local studio,” says Killion. “Give yourself 5-10 classes to familiarize yourself with the practice and learn basic poses and breathwork. If so, it’s a signal to loosen up and take a break.If you have any questions or hear something that doesn’t make sense during class, ask your teacher after class.”
Experts say you should talk to your doctor about exercise and what’s safe for you when starting an exercise program for the first time.
“Moderate exercise is safe for most people, but experts recommend that if you have heart or kidney disease and/or type 1 or type 2 diabetes, talk to your doctor first. “Also, if you are currently being treated for a serious medical condition or have recently undergone surgery, talk to your doctor first.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/heart-health-how-yoga-combined-with-regular-exercise-can-benefit-you
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Benefits of yoga and exercise
- Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebrities Warmly Wish Dia Mirza’s Birthday
- The redemption story of former tennis prodigy Omar Jasika
- ‘Sounding alarm bells’: Flu season worsening regionally and nationally | Local News
- Today in History, December 12, 2022 |
- Laura Haddock flaunts her incredible figure in a skimpy white sequin dress
- Trump accuses Jewish leaders of lacking ‘loyalty’
- ABC Drops Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amid Nick Carter Rape Trial – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google Announces Top 10 Searches for Athletes, Sports Teams in 2022
- New Years Bollywood Bash Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 09:00 PM
- Deion Sanders promises biggest recruiting weekend in ‘the history of Colorado football’ after final JSU game
- Stock market today: Warmer than expected inflation data keeps equities on course