King, Pierce and Snohomish counties recommend wearing masks indoors amid fears of ‘triple disease’ – KIRO 7 News Seattle

SEATTLE — Health officials in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illness spreads across the state and country. Respiratory diseases of concern include influenza, RSV, and COVID-19. Public Health – Seattle and King County, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the Snohomish Health District We published a news release on the new advice on Friday. A total of 13 health departments worked together, including Thurston, Clallam, Jefferson, Pierce, King, Whatcom, San Juan, Pacific, Skamania, Kititas, Snohomish, Clark and Kitsap counties. sent the same message. According to a news release from county health officials, they said, “To prevent both the acquisition of these infections and the spread of them to others, everyone should stay on high ground when with others in indoor spaces. We recommend wearing a good quality, well-fitting mask.” Nigel Turner of Tacoma-Pierce County Health said it’s pretty rare to see the same message from so many counties, showing just how widespread and serious the disease is in Washington state. . “We are united by a common message, but it doesn’t happen all that often. Rarely do we see such a big problem, such a big risk, such a misguided trend of disease.” ‘ said Turner. The Department of Health stopped short of reaching an order, but Turner didn’t completely rule out the possibility. “There are always options and you have to match them to the level of disease in your community. For now, it is a recommendation,” he said. People shopping in Renton on Friday, when the new recommendations were put out, were mostly on board. “I think it’s a good idea. I’d rather be safe than regret it. I’m trying to protect my elderly mother, my family, and myself,” Kim Karie said. But some say they probably won’t dig up the mask. “No, I never liked masks,” said Rhonda Koski, another Renton shopper. Health officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent severe infections that can lead to hospitalization and death. Influenza is most dangerous to children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. Other preventative measures, according to health officials, include: Stay home from work or school and test for COVID-19 if you have symptoms.

Develop an immediate treatment plan for COVID-19 or influenza for those at high risk of severe infections.

Improving air quality with ventilation, filtration, and UV technology where required. “In addition to respiratory syncytial virus and influenza, new COVID-19 variants are taking hold, weakening immunity from previous vaccinations for many people who have not yet received the latest booster shots. The surge in cases has caused many illnesses and contributed to an increase in school absenteeism this fall. Pierce County said a record number of schools are reporting sick student absences. Within a week, about 100 Pierce County schools passed that threshold. KIRO 7 has reached out to public schools in Tacoma and Seattle to ask if their masking policies will change. ©2022 Cox Media Group

