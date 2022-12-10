BC warns doctors to watch bird flu spread to humans after bird cases spike





The BC Center for Disease Control is urging doctors to be aware that highly pathogenic avian influenza is unlikely to spread to humans following the recent surge in outbreaks on commercial farms in the Fraser Valley. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, since 16 November, there have been 48 localities with outbreaks involving the H5N1 subtype of the virus. Contagious Disease Advisory on December 2nd BCCDC warns of ‘serious illness’ among wild and domestic birds. “While HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] Although it does not normally infect humans, an increase in detections among birds over the past two weeks has increased exposure and transmission to humans who may experience symptoms of varying severity if infected. is becoming more likely,” said the recommendation. “Exposure to novel influenza viruses is of concern because of the potential for human adaptation and the associated pandemic risk. Such risks may be considered ‘low-probability, high-impact’ events. .” So far, four human cases have been confirmed in North America and Europe, including one in the United States, one in the United Kingdom and two in Spain. The BCCDC states that the possibility of bird flu should be considered in patients who have had close contact with infected animals. Symptoms are similar to other cases of influenza and include cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose, fatigue, muscle aches, stiff joints, headache, pink eyes, shortness of breath, and seizures. People in British Columbia should avoid unnecessary contact with both poultry and wild birds, make sure eggs and poultry dishes are thoroughly cooked, and stay away from surfaces contaminated with bird droppings. , boiling untreated water from areas where wild birds gather, and annual flu vaccinations. . Theresa Burns, BC’s chief veterinarian, said this fall epidemic is related to migratory waterfowl such as geese and ducks migrating across the state from north to south. “This is the largest outbreak we’ve seen in British Columbia, and certainly the largest outbreak we’ve seen globally,” she told the CBC. She added that this year’s strain is much more contagious than what is normally seen, causing more serious disease in poultry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/avian-flu-spread-1.6681318 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos