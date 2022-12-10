Local Health Officials Monitoring Measles Outbreak in Columbus Area | News, Sports, Jobs

st. CLAIRSVILLE — A measles outbreak in the Columbus area is causing concern among local health officials.

About 50 people suffer from the disease, more than half of them children between the ages of 1 and 5, according to Columbus Public Health.

Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sprawl said the area’s proximity to interstate highways and increased holiday travel could increase the likelihood of disease transmission to the area. but added that it is most dangerous to unvaccinated people. .

“There are currently no cases in Belmont County. The … case we know of was in the Greater Columbus area. All infected people were not vaccinated against measles,” he said. , added that some were hospitalized as of December 1. Again, people vaccinated against measles are protected. “

Harrison County Health Department Nursing Director Teresa Koniski agreed.

“People who are most susceptible to measles are usually those who have not been vaccinated, especially when dealing with people who for some reason have weakened immune systems.

Babies are usually vaccinated at age one and vaccinated again at age five, Koniski said.

“We are keeping a close eye on it and monitoring the situation on a daily basis,” Koniski said.

Monroe County health officials are also monitoring the situation closely.

“We have a plan for what to do if that happens. All the cases we are monitoring are vaccinated,” said Kara Dixon, Director of Nursing for the Monroe County Health Department. “We just give them what education and follow protocols on what to do from there.

“No one is taking precautions right now. Everyone exposed has reached their time limit. They have all been cleared.”

For the most part, county residents are adhering to vaccinations, Dixon said, and the health department has posted on social media about symptoms to look out for and what you can do if you’ve been exposed to measles.

“If you get both measles vaccines … you have very good immunity,” Dixon said. “It’s not something we really care about. The priority is the unvaccinated people.”

Sproul said local hospitals, as well as hospitals across the state, are dealing with a high number of flu and respiratory viruses, along with cases of COVID-19.

“They are suffering now,” Sproul said. “Adding another disease to their plate doesn’t do them any good. We hope it stays in Columbus and doesn’t invade our area any time soon.”

All three health officials said schools require students to be vaccinated against measles and other diseases, and they usually receive MMR, or measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations.

“This is a regular vaccine, a regular vaccine,” Dixon said.

“I know there was legislation in Columbus. They tried to remove it from one of the required immunizations for school-aged children. It’s there to protect us,” Sprawl said. “In the years we had COVID, there was concern that people weren’t out to get vaccinated. We’ll see you again and this is great. We want you to do everything you can to protect your health.

Sproul added that he was referring to Ohio House Bill 248, a vaccine choice and antidiscrimination law that covers multiple diseases, including measles. The bill, which aims to protect individuals who choose not to be vaccinated from discrimination due to vaccine status, is pending before the House Health Committee.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in all respiratory illnesses in the state and we’re in constant communication with Ohio, sending weekly updates on what’s happening in the state and where it’s happening. We monitor all of this closely and keep all of our community partners, health facilities and clinics informed of this, usually by direct email,” Sproul said.

The general public can also check with local pharmacies and doctors about vaccinations.

Koniski said people who have had measles before are advised to ask their doctor if they need to get booster shots.

The public health center provides vaccinations in the office. For general customers, please call us for reservations and consultations.

The Belmont County Health Department phone number is 740-695-1202 and is located at 68501 Bannock-Uniontown Road, St. Clairsville. The Harrison County Health Department has a phone number of 740-942-2616 and is located at 538 N. Main St., Cadiz. The Monroe County Health Department phone number is 740-472-1677 and is located at 118 Home Ave., Woodsfield.

Symptoms of measles include a red rash spreading from the head, high fever, red eyes, and a sore throat. Complications such as diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia, and encephalitis may occur.







