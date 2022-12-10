Increase in respiratory viruses leads to shortage of antipyretics in children





Wichita, Kansas (KWCH) – Most of the country is experiencing higher than normal levels of seasonal upper respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and the common cold.According to this week’s national report Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 ‘triple disease’ is straining hospitals across the country as much as it was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemicThe situation this time poses another supply problem with children’s fever reducers such as Tylenol and ibuprofen. The availability of painkillers for children began to drop in June and recovered slightly in the fall, but the flu and respiratory syncytial virus epidemics have increased demand for the drug. 100% of beds are occupied, putting a strain on ‘triple-infected’ hospitals. This is the highest level since his COVID-19 Omicron variant first spiked last winter. Doctors are urging more people to get the flu shot as flu patients now occupy the majority of hospital beds. If you can’t find a drug for your child, experts suggest splitting adult ibuprofen to reduce the dosage to the child’s weight. , and can also be mixed with edibles, such as applesauce. I am advising you. But this depends on the age of the child. Parents who are unsure of their dosage should check with their doctor. Copyright 2022 KWCH. all rights reserved. To make corrections or report typos, please email [email protected]

