Health
Hospitalizations for both COVID-19, flu surge across Florida
As more and more Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the seasonal flu is catching up.
The number of COVID-positive patients statewide has increased by almost 50% in the past month, while hospitalizations for the flu have more than doubled.
Medical staff across Florida cared for 1,504 COVID patients on Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported. This is up from 1,020 on November 9th.
Meanwhile, there were 469 flu hospitalizations statewide, an exponential increase from 219 a month ago.
This winter, Florida and the country are experiencing a surge in COVID infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged around this time last year.
The flu has proven stronger this year than last year, with more people hospitalized. For every flu patient across Florida, about 3 people are infected with her COVID. That ratio was about 13 to 1 at this time last year.
Last year, on all but a few days, fewer than 100 people were hospitalized with the flu. Inadequate influenza vaccination and lack of natural exposure to the virus during the COVID pandemic are responsible for the disease’s new efficacy.
“Influenza vaccine uptake this year has been pretty low,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Larry Bush, former president of the Palm Beach County Medical Association.
“People are reluctant to get vaccinated right now. “Some people said, ‘I got too many vaccines this year.'”
Some patients say they have never had the flu and don’t think they need the flu shot.
“That goes for any disease,” he said.
COVID-19 chartCOVID-19 Charts: Latest Florida Data
Last week’s reportCOVID hospitalizations rise again in Florida after Thanksgiving
Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies nationwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he’s safe in nearly all cases with his latest COVID vaccinations.
Another factor exacerbating the dangers of current influenza strains is, ironically, the lack of natural immunity in people caused by measures aimed at protecting them from COVID.
Social distancing, masking, and self-isolation have helped people avoid the flu. It became infected.
“If there weren’t many cases of flu in the last few years, people would have lower immunity just from being exposed,” Bush said.
COVID cases up 41% month-to-date
Meanwhile, the number of COVID infections is surging again.
Health officials in Florida recorded more than 18,000 new COVID infections last week, the CDC reported Friday. This is the highest since the week ending September 22nd and is a 41% increase from the week ending December 1st.
Omicron variants such as the BQ and BF strains are responsible for the latest wave of new infections statewide and nationwide. The latest COVID vaccine, approved by the federal government in late August, looks more like the latest Omicron strain than the original virus from Wuhan, China, where the first shots were taken from 2020. Built to fight variants.
Cases and hospitalizations may be on the rise, but it’s still not enough for the CDC to recommend indoor masking in any Florida county to avoid straining local hospitals.
COVID has infected approximately 7.3 million Florida residents. As of Friday, the CDC put Florida’s latest COVID death toll at 83,195. But that number is six fewer than the figure released by the state health department on December 2 in its biweekly pandemic report.
Florida’s COVID vaccination coverage continues to lag behind the national average. The CDC reported this week that only 9% of state residents have the latest vaccinations, compared to 13.5% nationwide.
Also, only 24% of Florida residents over the age of 65 have the latest vaccine, tying Georgia as the fifth-worst state in the nation.
About 34% of seniors nationwide are up to date on their COVID vaccinations.
The Biden administration has warned it will continue to give free shots to most people who ask for them until next year, when federal funding runs out. Most pharmacies offer it. Insured persons walking to get them can be vaccinated on the spot.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/coronavirus/2022/12/10/covid-19-flu-hospitalizations-both-spiking-across-florida/69715240007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hospitalizations for both COVID-19, flu surge across Florida
- Harry and Meghan series’ attack on Brexit jingoism wrong, says Lord Frost
- Google reveals how Android’s private computing core keeps data safe
- Ashley Graham wears a mesh dress at Time Person Of The Year
- Donald Trump and American democracy are no longer compatible
- Commentary: Famed coach Nick Bollettieri has left a lasting impression on tennis and all youth sports |
- Increase in respiratory viruses leads to shortage of antipyretics in children
- Xi Jinping calls for yuan oil trade at Gulf summit in Riyadh
- Local Health Officials Monitoring Measles Outbreak in Columbus Area | News, Sports, Jobs
- Seattle’s Top 2022 Google Searches
- Council and Parliament reach an interim agreement to create a sustainable life cycle for batteries
- All about the Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ traded with Brittney Griner