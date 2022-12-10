MyMichigan Health Chief Medical Officer Explains Differences Between Three Common Viruses





It may not be officially winter, but cold and flu season is definitely approaching here in Michigan. Chances are that at least one virus or cold has entered your home in the last few months, especially if you have young children in daycare or school.

With so many viruses circulating this year, including RSV, influenza, and COVID-19, how do you recognize them and when to see a doctor if you suspect you have one of these? You may be wondering if you should take it.

Q. Is there a way to distinguish between RSV, influenza, and COVID-19?



A. These three viruses are particularly prevalent this year, with RSV particularly prevalent among young children. All three of these viruses affect the respiratory system and have similar symptoms such as cough, runny nose and fever, but there are some differences. Common flu symptoms include high fever (103 or 104 degrees), cough, sore throat, nausea, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea. RSV tends to produce a lot of upper respiratory secretions (mucus) and may be associated with wheezing, which sounds like a whistle or rattle when a person breathes. COVID-19 can cause cold- and flu-like symptoms and can also cause loss of taste and smell. Q. If I have symptoms, should I be tested for all three viruses? A. If you are not at high risk of serious illness and have mild symptoms, it is okay to stay home and treat your symptoms with over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen or Tylenol as needed. or go back to school. If you have severe symptoms or are at high risk for complications or illness, call your doctor for a check-up. They can determine which tests, if any, are right for you. If you or your child have trouble breathing, wheezing, or other severe symptoms, get emergency medical attention right away. is needed. Q. Who is most at risk of serious illness? A. Infants under 6 months of age and older adults are most at risk of serious illness, especially for RSV. For COVID and influenza, those most at risk are unvaccinated older adults and those with comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, or underlying heart or lung disease. Q.Is there anything I can do to prevent getting sick? A. The most important thing is to stay home when you are sick so that you do not spread the disease to others. Getting up to date on vaccines, including the annual flu shot and his COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, is also an important step in preventing serious illness this winter. Regular hand washing, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, and general hand hygiene practices also help reduce the spread of seasonal viruses. Paul Berg, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer of MyMichigan Health.

