Health
Influenza has arrived much earlier than usual and not enough people have been vaccinated
The flu season is usually from October to May and peaks from December to February. Flu cases spike shortly after people return from their Thanksgiving vacation trips. Also, cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV (another common virus that arrives early and can make children very sick) are starting to plateau or decline, and COVID-19 continues to spread. It also occurs when
Dr. Richard Murray, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, said: But he noted that it’s too early to know if the total number of cases will rise at the end of the season, or if there will be more serious illness.
“We don’t know how long this will last, so it makes sense to get vaccinated,” he said.
According to state data, 3% of hospitalizations last week were related to the flu, a rate not seen until late January of the 2019-2020 flu season and higher than the last two flu seasons overall. Similarly, doctor visits for flu-like illness reached nearly 6% last week. During the 2019-2020 flu season, it took until early February for such visits to reach that percentage, which declined throughout the 2021-2022 and 2020-2021 flu seasons.
No one knows for sure why the flu spread so early, but it’s possible that precautions during the pandemic prevented young children from being exposed to the flu at an early age, making them particularly vulnerable this year. may be the cause.
“Suddenly, so many immunologically naïve children are getting the flu for the first time,” he said. A weakened immune system makes you more likely to catch the flu and more likely to spread it.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” Marie said. “We changed the epidemiology of this virus by changing our behavior.”
While RSV causes serious illness primarily in small babies, influenza can also affect older children for unknown reasons. “Some otherwise healthy children don’t seem to handle cases of the flu as well as one might expect for their age,” Malley said.
“Many of the same principles that we applied to COVID before should apply to this one,” he added, notably mask-wearing, isolation when sick, and vaccination.
Dr. Wayne Altman, a family physician in Arlington, says the flu is much more likely to cause serious illness in children than COVID. And it spreads rapidly among children, who tend not to take precautions.
“Most kids will be fine with the flu,” said Altman, director of family medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. It’s a lot more than you’ll see in
On Thursday, the Boston Public Health Commission issued an alert for an early flu epidemic, with 1,784 flu cases in the city since Oct. 1, and more than 700 cases in the previous week. said he did.
The commission also reported a surge in children hospitalized with the flu, saying 59% of reported flu cases occurred among children and adolescents under the age of 18.
A similar trend can be seen nationwide. At a news conference Monday, Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said hospitalizations for flu were the highest in his decade at this time of year. So far this season, according to Estimation of CDCAt least 13 million people have fallen ill, 120,000 have been hospitalized and 7,300 have died from the flu. This includes her 21 deaths of children.
Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. According to state data, as of Dec. 3, 43% of children aged 6 months to 4 and 37% of children aged 5 to her 12 had been vaccinated against the flu. This is better than 26% of those aged 18-49. The highest percentage (67%) was her 65 years or older.
Statewide, ethnic minority vaccination rates are low, with 26% of blacks and 22% of Hispanics ever vaccinated, compared to 39% of whites. Hospitalization rates for influenza show a similar trend. So far this year, 10 per 100,000 white residents have been hospitalized with the flu, compared with 16 per 100,000 Hispanic residents and 19 per 100,000 black residents.
According to Altman, attitudes toward flu vaccination fall into three categories. Waking up to the importance of vaccines during the pandemic, some people are getting flu shots they didn’t have before. Also, some people have pandemic fatigue and it doesn’t work out.
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission and Public Health Commissioner, said in a statement: “If you are sick, stay home and call your doctor to ask about flu and COVID-19 treatments. Please wear the
You can find flu vaccination providers by searching this government website. https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/
Felice J. Freyer can be contacted at: [email protected]Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/09/metro/influenza-has-arrived-much-earlier-than-usual-not-enough-people-are-vaccinated/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Influenza has arrived much earlier than usual and not enough people have been vaccinated
- After securing third term in power, Xi Jinping focuses on ‘complete control’ of military, efficiency to launch wars, demands ‘resolute loyalty’
- Who are the key innovators in money transfer verification in the banking industry?
- MyMichigan Health Chief Medical Officer Explains Differences Between Three Common Viruses
- Free People Evening Dresses From $60
- Soft Tech Innovation Ltd obtains PCI
- President Joko Widodo’s youngest son is getting married, these two important personalities are chosen to attend the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono
- Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com could be his last in the genre
- Imran Khan and Rajapaksa: 2022 was a year of political ousting in South Asia
- Men’s Hockey Blanks Union, 2-0
- PM Modi to inaugurate ICMR facility to enhance hemoglobinopathies research – The New Indian Express
- Ice and snow warnings across UK as Manchester Airport closes runways | england weather