As flu surges in the US, here’s how to identify your child’s symptoms
STATEN ISLAND, NY — Seasonal flu has been active this year, with cases continuing to rise nationwide, especially among children with immature immune systems.
That’s why parents can be aware of their children’s flu symptoms and take steps to protect them from the virus that has killed 4,500 people, including 14 children so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is important.
Experts say they are concerned that flu cases will continue to rise until January, when the virus usually peaks. So how can parents tell the difference between the flu and other respiratory viruses, and what can they do to prevent it?
Prevention through vaccination is the first critical step, according to the CDC.
According to the CDC, everyone over the age of 6 months should be vaccinated. It’s the best way to reduce your risk of seasonal flu and potentially serious complications, according to the agency.
for example, 2019-2020, the last influenza season before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, influenza vaccination resulted in an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-related medical visits, 105,000 influenza-related hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-related hospitalizations. prevented death. CDC.
It has also been shown in some studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get sick despite being vaccinated.
“This year’s vaccine is very similar to the strains circulating in the United States,” said Dr. James Antoon, a pediatric hospitalist and assistant professor of pediatrics at Monroe-Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. well matched, said New York Times. Vaccination reduces the chance of infection and reduce the severity of illnessThis includes possible complications such as ear infections and bacterial pneumonia, which may occur at the same time as or after the flu.
Recognizing flu symptoms
The signs and symptoms of influenza usually appear suddenly. Children with the flu often experience some or all of the usual symptoms. It’s important for doctors to note that not everyone who gets the flu develops a fever.
- fever/febrile or chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body pain
- headache
- tiredness
- vomiting and diarrhea
Children who get the flu often need treatment. There are currently four antiviral drugs that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC for use during this flu season, and are only available by prescription, not over-the-counter.
The drugs are oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir and baloxavir.. These treatments have some side effects, but we recommend discussing the risks and benefits with a qualified healthcare professional.
Antiviral drugs for children are available as tablets, liquids, inhaled powders, or intravenous (IV) solutions. They fight the flu by preventing the virus from multiplying in the body and should ideally be started within two days of the child becoming ill.
Antiviral drugs are especially important for children who are at high risk of flu complications, who are hospitalized, or who live with people who are more vulnerable to the flu virus, medical experts say. .
Children under the age of 5, especially those under the age of 2, are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill Influenza-related complications, according to the CDC. Complications include pneumonia, dehydration, brain dysfunction, and sinus and ear infections. For those with long-term medical conditions such as heart disease or asthma, medical problems may be exacerbated.
Last week, the CDC recommended wearing masks indoors in high-risk areas, including Staten Island and other areas of New York City, as the epidemic of respiratory illnesses increases during the holiday season.
protect children
Influenza protection is especially important because influenza vaccines are not approved for use in children younger than 6 months of age. The CDC says it takes these steps to protect vulnerable children.
- Adults and older children living with young children should be vaccinated against influenza.
- Keep children as far away from sick people as possible.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, discard the used tissue and wash your hands.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Bacteria often spread this way.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially if someone is sick.
