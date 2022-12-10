Burlington County Hosts Flu and COVID Vaccine Clinics





The Burlington County Health Department warns that due to high flu activity in the area, it’s important to get a seasonal flu shot. “With the arrival of flu season and it already looking like a bad season compared to recent years, we recommend getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster each year,” Burlington County said. Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway said. “With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s imperative that everyone, especially vulnerable residents, take precautions to help protect you and those around you.” Residents who have not yet received their annual flu shot can do so at one of four scheduled clinics at the Health Department at 15 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton. The clinic is scheduled for December 15th at 2pm. December 29th from 10am to 2pm and January 3rd from 10am to noon. All four clinics are walk-ups and open to anyone over the age of 6 months. The vaccine is available free to county residents, but donations are accepted. All residents over the age of 6 months are encouraged to be vaccinated, but health authorities advise against the elderly, young children, those with weakened immune systems or cardiovascular systems, or those with chronic metabolic disease, renal It emphasizes the importance of immunizations especially for people with functional impairments, or blood diseases.With pregnant women, the elderly, young children, or people with chronic health problems. It is highly recommended that anyone who lives or works in Influenza activity is now believed to be high across New Jersey, including Burlington County. Statewide, more than 33,000 confirmed cases of flu have been reported so far this season, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, which monitors cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses. Departmental oversight includes reports from hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities. In addition to vaccines, residents are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and wear high-quality, well-fitting face masks when in crowded or confined indoor areas during the worst of COVID outbreaks. It is recommended to take the same precautions as given. Residents who are symptomatic and unwell should also stay home. “The same precautions that helped curb the spread of COVID-19 also help curb the spread of seasonal flu,” Dr. Conaway said. “People at highest risk for both flu and COVID should consider wearing masks in public. We recommend that you help Health officials have also warned that the COVID strain remains active and could pose a threat, especially to unvaccinated people. County Health Departments continue to administer COVID vaccinations and bivalent boosters at weekly clinics located at: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gibson House Community Center, 535 East Mains Street, Evesham

Thursday noon to 6pm at Bordentown Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown.

Saturday from 9am to 3pm at Burlington County Health Department, Pioneer Boulevard 15, Westampton. Clinic appointments can be made online. https://patientportal.advancedmd.com/149623/onlinescheduling/v2/providers Or call (844) 569-0390 during normal business hours. “Although influenza activity is high, we are seeing a significant increase in all respiratory illnesses, including COVID,” said Conaway. “Vaccinations provide the best protection, so if you haven’t had either one yet, don’t wait any longer.”

