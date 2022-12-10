CRH reports flu hospitalizations





Columbus Regional Health said the flu season “continues to explode”, with regional flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations reaching their highest levels in recent years. According to the hospital, CRH has had between 12 and 15 people hospitalized with the flu in recent times, including 18 hospitalizations for at least one day. “(These are) the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations in years,” said CRH spokeswoman Kelsey DeClue. The rise in flu hospitalizations comes as the U.S. flu season gets off to an unusually fast start and continues to get worse, with federal health officials reporting flu activity in 45 states, including Indiana, by the end of last month. I have already reported that it is high. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu hospitalization rates in the United States were not as high since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. The CDC classified influenza activity in Indiana as “very high” for the week ending November 26, the most recent data available Friday morning. State health officials have reported 11 flu deaths in Indiana as of the week ending Nov. 26. The CDC estimates that at least 8.7 million people in the United States have contracted the flu so far this season, resulting in 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths. The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t peak until December or January, but this season starts early and is complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses. Currently, the spread of COVID-19 in the region is “extending quite rapidly,” DeClue said. The number of people admitted to CRH with COVID-19 on Thursday increased to 12 from seven on Monday. One Bartholomew County resident has died of COVID-19 in the past month, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Additionally, a local pediatrician had previously said he had seen more cases than usual of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that is serious for infants and the elderly. . Local health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. There is no vaccine against RSV yet, but some are in development. “We are urging people to continue to consider flu vaccinations and COVID bivalent boosters,” DeClue said. This is going to be a long season as it is not expected to decrease to .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therepublic.com/2022/12/10/crh-reporting-high-flu-hospitalization-numbers/

