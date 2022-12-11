Ayurvedic Tips: 5 Herbs to Help Diabetics Prevent Heart Attacks | Health





heart attack When sudden cardiac arrest Cases are on the rise nationwide, and even young people with apparently healthy lifestyles are found to be hiding heart problems that may or may not have symptoms. Although it has played its own role in weakening, a sedentary lifestyle and a cocktail of stress can prove deadly for heart health. A person with diabetes has twice the risk of heart attack and stroke compared to those who do not have a metabolic disorder. (Please also read: Heart Health: Changing Children’s Lifestyles to Prevent Future Heart Attacks) As diabetes progresses, heart health deteriorates, making you more susceptible to sudden heart disease. Prolonged high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and heart nerves. People with diabetes also have other complications that often accompany the disease, such as high blood pressure, which can further affect heart function. If so, the heart is likely to be affected and it is important to make appropriate lifestyle changes. Not only does it help maintain your heart rate, but it also helps you maintain optimal heart health. Herbs for Diabetes That Can Prevent Heart Attacks “People with diabetes (especially older people) are more susceptible to heart disease (high cholesterol and high blood pressure that ultimately leads to heart attacks) because their metabolism and liver function slow down over time due to taking diabetes medications. ,” writes the Ayurvedic expert. Dixa his recent Instagram post of Dr. Babser. Dr. Bhavsar also suggests five herbs that can help effectively manage blood sugar levels and prevent heart disease. 1. Punarunaba It is the best diuretic that helps lower blood sugar, blood pressure and even cholesterol. It is also good for the liver, kidneys and eyes and helps prevent diabetic retinopathy and nephropathy. It also improves your metabolism. How to take You can take 2-5 grams of Punalnava daily on an empty stomach. 2. Shunti Freshly crushed dry ginger powder is great for cardio protection and is great for your metabolism.It also reduces overall inflammation and is good for your heart. How to take Take 1/2 teaspoon with lukewarm water before meals once daily. 3. Marich (black pepper) This easily available herb can improve insulin sensitivity, digestion, reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides, and help prevent heart attacks, especially in the elderly. How to take You can take 1 grain of black pepper per day in the morning. 4. She (Cardamom) It’s great for heart health and helps reduce cravings for sweet foods and improve sugar levels. How to take You can take it with a tea, or you can take 1 elachi powder with lukewarm water 1 hour after eating. 5. Arjun Chaal It is an excellent herb for the prevention and improvement of heart disease. Suitable for all kinds of heart problems, from blood pressure, cholesterol to tachycardia. How to take All people with genetic diabetes or heart disease should take it as a tea at bedtime. “I urge everyone to incorporate these herbs into the daily routines of patients with diabetes, obesity (and high sugar levels), insulin resistance, and genetic heart disease. It’s perfect for,” says Dr. Barbuser. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/ayurveda-tips-5-herbs-for-people-with-diabetes-to-prevent-heart-attack-101670744242374.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos