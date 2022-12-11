Flu cases continue to surge in Delaware County and Pennsylvania

The latest figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a spike in flu cases this week, smaller than the rising trend of COVID-19.

But one COVID statistic stands out: Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the milestone of 2,000 deaths of Delaware County residents, either directly from or contributed to by COVID, has been recorded in the past week. Achieved second micron surge record of 12 deaths. cause. The death toll in the 33 months is his 2,002.

In influenza, the county added nearly 1,000 cases in the seven weeks the state health department kept records, bringing the total to 3,400. Influenza emergency room visits account for up to about 5% of total ER visits. Most flu visits are for the youngest children.

Statewide, flu cases increased by nearly 25,000. In general, the more populated the county, the more cases, but this is not always the case.

Statistics show hot spots in Erie, Northampton and York counties. The latter has about 300 more occurrences than Delaware. York has a population of approximately 450,000 and Delaware has a population of approximately 580,000.

The number of flu cases in the state is already well above the last decade. Across the state, he has eight reported flu deaths, all older than her age 65. The state has not provided details about the deceased or decedents.

Agencies have been relatively quiet about the flu problem overall.The Delaware County Health Department does not provide flu statistics.

COVID statistics

Meanwhile, the reversal in COVID numbers that began two weeks ago continues, especially across the country.

These are the latest COVID-19 stats. Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Delaware County had 565 new cases in the past week and nearly 14,000 statewide, a 10% increase within the county and 20% for Pennsylvania overall.

• Delco and state new case rates per 100,000 were 79.6 and 77.8 respectively, both rising as expected.

• County and state positivity rates were 11.3% and 10.9% respectively, both up 1 percentage point.

• The 32 hospitalized with COVID in the county is a one-day snapshot, down significantly from last week but still above recent numbers. Some of the 12 dead may no longer be hospitalized.

• 13 hospitalizations per 100,000 weekly population in the county. This equates to approximately 75 new patients each week.

• 1,264 people were hospitalized with COVID statewide, down several in a week.

• 140 COVID deaths statewide. Rewind to two weeks ago. The pandemic totals 48,527 people.

• An additional 878 county residents were ‘fully vaccinated’ for a total of 433,493 across two years of vaccination opportunities.numbers are declining every week

• More than 4,050 county residents received bivalent boosters, bringing the total to 86,275, an increase of hundreds in one week.

• Moderate: COVID risk in Delaware County.

• BQ.1 and BQ1.1 currently account for approximately 60% of cases in the United States and mid-Atlantic. A dozen variants account for all cases in the country. The bivalent booster was formulated to combat previous variants, but the drug company says it will work on the latest as well.

• The first variant with a name not beginning with ‘B’ retained approximately 5% of cases.

• Over the past week, there have been an average of 65,569 cases per day nationwide, an increase of nearly 50%.

• The second Omicron surge peaked nationwide on July 16 at a seven-day average of 129,889. His lowest week this year was late March, when he averaged 27,465 per day. The lowest point after the pandemic hit in spring 2020 was 11,745 in June 2021.

• 2,961 people died nationwide, most died within two months.

Over the past three years or so, an increase in the number of deaths has been shown to follow an increase in the number of hospitalizations, followed by an increase in the number of cases.

Fatalities are based on place of residence, not where someone died. Neither the Delaware County Health Department nor the coroner’s office have provided details on cases, hospitalizations, or deaths in the county.

The first Omicron surge subsided in mid-February, and a second surge based on the original Omicron derivative began about two months later. A new variant of the 3rd generation appears to be under control.

County health departments offer free at-home COVID test kits. All information is available at www.delcopa.gov/health.