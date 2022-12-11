Health
Flu cases continue to surge in Delaware County and Pennsylvania
The latest figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a spike in flu cases this week, smaller than the rising trend of COVID-19.
But one COVID statistic stands out: Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the milestone of 2,000 deaths of Delaware County residents, either directly from or contributed to by COVID, has been recorded in the past week. Achieved second micron surge record of 12 deaths. cause. The death toll in the 33 months is his 2,002.
In influenza, the county added nearly 1,000 cases in the seven weeks the state health department kept records, bringing the total to 3,400. Influenza emergency room visits account for up to about 5% of total ER visits. Most flu visits are for the youngest children.
Statewide, flu cases increased by nearly 25,000. In general, the more populated the county, the more cases, but this is not always the case.
Statistics show hot spots in Erie, Northampton and York counties. The latter has about 300 more occurrences than Delaware. York has a population of approximately 450,000 and Delaware has a population of approximately 580,000.
The number of flu cases in the state is already well above the last decade. Across the state, he has eight reported flu deaths, all older than her age 65. The state has not provided details about the deceased or decedents.
Agencies have been relatively quiet about the flu problem overall.The Delaware County Health Department does not provide flu statistics.
COVID statistics
Meanwhile, the reversal in COVID numbers that began two weeks ago continues, especially across the country.
These are the latest COVID-19 stats. Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Delaware County had 565 new cases in the past week and nearly 14,000 statewide, a 10% increase within the county and 20% for Pennsylvania overall.
• Delco and state new case rates per 100,000 were 79.6 and 77.8 respectively, both rising as expected.
• County and state positivity rates were 11.3% and 10.9% respectively, both up 1 percentage point.
• The 32 hospitalized with COVID in the county is a one-day snapshot, down significantly from last week but still above recent numbers. Some of the 12 dead may no longer be hospitalized.
• 13 hospitalizations per 100,000 weekly population in the county. This equates to approximately 75 new patients each week.
• 1,264 people were hospitalized with COVID statewide, down several in a week.
• 140 COVID deaths statewide. Rewind to two weeks ago. The pandemic totals 48,527 people.
• An additional 878 county residents were ‘fully vaccinated’ for a total of 433,493 across two years of vaccination opportunities.numbers are declining every week
• More than 4,050 county residents received bivalent boosters, bringing the total to 86,275, an increase of hundreds in one week.
• Moderate: COVID risk in Delaware County.
• BQ.1 and BQ1.1 currently account for approximately 60% of cases in the United States and mid-Atlantic. A dozen variants account for all cases in the country. The bivalent booster was formulated to combat previous variants, but the drug company says it will work on the latest as well.
• The first variant with a name not beginning with ‘B’ retained approximately 5% of cases.
• Over the past week, there have been an average of 65,569 cases per day nationwide, an increase of nearly 50%.
• The second Omicron surge peaked nationwide on July 16 at a seven-day average of 129,889. His lowest week this year was late March, when he averaged 27,465 per day. The lowest point after the pandemic hit in spring 2020 was 11,745 in June 2021.
• 2,961 people died nationwide, most died within two months.
Over the past three years or so, an increase in the number of deaths has been shown to follow an increase in the number of hospitalizations, followed by an increase in the number of cases.
Fatalities are based on place of residence, not where someone died. Neither the Delaware County Health Department nor the coroner’s office have provided details on cases, hospitalizations, or deaths in the county.
The first Omicron surge subsided in mid-February, and a second surge based on the original Omicron derivative began about two months later. A new variant of the 3rd generation appears to be under control.
County health departments offer free at-home COVID test kits. All information is available at www.delcopa.gov/health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2022/12/10/flu-cases-continue-to-soar-in-delaware-county-and-pennsylvania/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flu cases continue to surge in Delaware County and Pennsylvania
- KRK Says No One Can Save Pathaan At Box Office, Fans Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Hit Him Kuch Logo Ko Gaali Sunne Ki Aadat Hoti Hai
- Iowa Men’s Wrestling Claims Road Victory in Chattanooga
- US stocks rally braces for gauntlet of key inflation data and Fed rate decision
- Earthquake hits the south of the city of Almaty: December 11, 2022, 11:02
- Ayurvedic Tips: 5 Herbs to Help Diabetics Prevent Heart Attacks | Health
- China expands hospitals and intensive care units amid Covid surge
- UK snowfall warning: Met Office update alert holds country in days of sub-zero freeze | weather | News
- Inside Tim Tszyus’ not-so-Hollywood training camp in Los Angeles ahead of Jermell Charlo’s world title fight
- Top players lead All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette teams
- Left-wing leaders twisted the rules to blacklist Donald Trump
- Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: States’ progress will fuel nation’s development, says PM Modi in Nagpur