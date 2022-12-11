



James Gallagher

Health Sciences Correspondent 3 hours in no time A teenage girl’s cancer can’t be treated before it’s cleared from her body for the first use of an innovative new type of drug. All oda treatments for Alyssa leukemia bin fail. So doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital used “basic editing” to do a bioengineered eye exam and create one new living drug for her. Six months later, the cancer is cured, but Alyssa is still being monitored in case it comes back. Alyssa, the first from Leicester in 13 years, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia last May. T cells are thought to protect the body, looking for and destroying anything that threatens the body, but they have become dangerous to Alyssa and have grown out of control. Her cancer is aggressive. Chemotherapy, then a bone marrow transplant, Bin removes Amu from her body. Without drugs, the only option available is to make Alyssa as comfortable as possible. “In the end I die,” said Alyssa. Her mom, Kionna, said she dreaded Christmas this time last year, saying, “I thought this would be the last time with her.” Meanwhile, she is “just crying.” Wia dis foto come from, family photo what do you call this photo Alyssa decides to donate her hair when she learns it’s going missing anyway. Wia dis foto come from, family photo what do you call this photo Alyssa decides to donate her hair when she learns it’s going missing anyway. What happened next was unthinkable just a few years ago and is now possible thanks to advances in genetics. The Great Ormond Street team uses a technique called “base editing” that was invented just six years ago. It is the basis of everyday language. Four different bases, adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and thymine (T), are the building blocks of our genetic code. Just as the letters of the alphabet spell out words with meaning, the billions of bases in our DNA spell out the instruction manuals for our bodies. Base editing allows scientists to zoom into precise parts of the genetic code, altering the molecular structure of just one base, transforming it into an anoda, and altering genetic instructions. A large team of doctors and scientists will use this tool to design new types of T cells suitable for hunting down and killing Alyssa’s cancerous T cells. They started with healthy T cells from a single donor and modified them. You don’t need to attack Alyssa’s body as the first base edit disables the T cell targeting mechanism Second, it removes a chemical marker called CD7 on all T cells. The third edit is an invisibility cloak that prevents chemotherapy drugs from killing cells The final stage of genetic modification instructs the T cells to seek out all T cells to obtain CD7 marking. That’s why they removed this marking.It should be removed from treatment. If the treatment goes well, Alyssa’s immune system, including T cells, will be rebuilt with a second bone marrow transplant. When the idea was explained to the family, her mother was thinking, “Can you do it?” It was Alyssa’s decision to receive the first. Wia dis foto come from, Great Ormond Street Hospital what do you call this photo Great Ormond Street Senior Research Nurse Zhang Chu providing therapy to Alyssa in May 2022. “She’s the first patient we’ve treated with this technology,” said Waseem Qasim, professor at UCL and Great Ormond Street. I say that this genetic manipulation is “a very rapidly changing field of science” and has “huge potential” for a variety of diseases. Alyssa is prone to infections because the designer cells attack both her body’s cancerous T cells and the T cells that protect her from disease. A month later, Alyssa was in remission and had a second bone marrow transplant to regrow her immune system. Alyssa has been hospitalized for 16 weeks and has not been able to see her brother, but she is still attending school in case she has the virus. Doctors are worried that signs of cancer will return after three months of checkups. However, her two recent surveys revealed: “I just learn to appreciate every little tin. I’m so grateful to be here now,” says Alyssa. “It’s crazy. It’s amazing that I got this opportunity. I’m so grateful and it will help other kids in the future.” She’s focused on Christmas. She’s become one of the bridesmaids at her aunt’s wedding, rides her bike again, and goes back to school to “do what normal people do.” The family hopes the cancer will never come back, but they are already grateful that cancer has given them time. “The last three months she’s been home to spend this extra year has been tough in and of itself,” said Kiona. Her daddy James said: what do you call this photo Professor Wasim Qasim is part of the team that developed base-editing therapy Most children with leukemia respond to the main treatment, but about 12 children benefit from treatment each year. Alyssa is just one of the first 10 people to receive the drug as part of a clinical trial. Dr. Robert Chiesa of the Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation at Great Ormond Street Hospital said: This technology is just scratching the surface of what can be achieved with base editing. Dr. David Liu, one of the Broad Institute’s base editorial inventors, said it was “a little strange” that people were being treated just six years after the technology was invented. In the case of Alyssa therapy, each basic edit requires breaking one section of the genetic code, so it never works again. But instead of turning off the order, getting some applications can fix the messed up problem. Sickle cell anemia, for example, is caused by just one base change and is properly corrected. Therefore, some compilations have already been made on sickle cell disease, hypercholesterolemia and hypercholesterolemia in families, as well as β-thalassemia. Dr. Liu said that “therapeutic applications of base editing are just beginning,” and as science takes “an important step toward controlling our genomes,” the era of therapeutic human gene editing will continue. I am humbled to be part of the

