New cancer treatment destroys bone marrow cancer cells, achieves 73% success rate in clinical trials

In two clinical studies, a new treatment that triggers the immune system to destroy bone marrow cancer cells was successful in 73% of patients.

Even in individuals whose malignancies were resistant to all approved treatments for multiple myeloma, efficacy of a commercially available immunotherapy known as talquetamab was observed. Unlike other approved treatments, it targets a receptor called GPRC5D that is expressed on the surface of cancer cells.

More than a third of these patients can therefore be expected to have a new beginning, says Ajai Chari, clinical research director of the Multiple Myeloma Program at the Tissue Cancer Institute and lead author of both studies. says MD.

Between January 2018 and November 2021, 232 participants from various cancer centers around the world were enrolled in this Phase 1 clinical study. Future trials will focus on doses delivered only under the skin weekly or biweekly given that patients received varying doses of the drug either by intravenous or subcutaneous injection.

The drug binds to both T cells and multiple myeloma cells and directs the T cells to kill the multiple myeloma cells. T cells are white blood cells that can be used to fight disease.

Almost all patients with myeloma have frequent relapses when receiving standard therapy. Additional therapies are urgently needed for patients who have relapsed or developed resistance to all approved multiple myeloma drugs because of their poor prognosis. Although early-stage experiments aimed at assessing acceptability and establishing safe dosages, this study represents an important step toward meeting that requirement.

The Phase 2 study presented at ASH confirmed the efficacy and safety findings of the Phase 1 trial. In the Phase 2 study, 145 patients received the higher biweekly dosing and 143 patients received weekly dosing.

According to Dr. Chari, the combined response rate for these two groups was almost 73%. Response rates were maintained in all categories investigated, except for patients with a rare form of multiple myeloma that also affects organs and soft tissues. Nearly 60% of his patients in both arms had a “very good partial response” or better, and more than 30% had a complete response or better.

(with ANI input)