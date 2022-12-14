These 10 Top COVID Symptoms Could Keep You Up for Days

It’s been three years since the coronavirus was first detected. Although the severity of the infection has now decreased significantly, concerns over the virus remain real as patterns of the virus are changing. One of the biggest concerns today is still identifying COVID symptoms.

For example, loss of smell or taste, fever, and body aches that appeared as the first symptoms of infection are no longer common. More and more people. And now a new study by the ZOE COVID tracker has added even more symptoms to the list.

ZOE Healthy Study has been keenly watching the symptoms of COVID since its early days and has been updating the list ever since.

According to the latest data from the ZOE Health Study, the top 10 symptoms of COVID are:

sore throat

runny nose

Nasal congestion

sneeze

cough without phlegm

headache

productive cough

hoarse voice

muscle pain

altered sense of smell

Describing the types of symptoms patients are reporting these days, Zoe’s Health Survey found that previously “traditional” symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), shortness of breath, and fever, are much less common these days. not.

Anosmia ranks 14th and shortness of breath 16th on the list of common symptoms. Anosmia was once an important indicator of COVID-19, but now only about 16% of people experience the disease.

Meanwhile, the WHO recently warned that COVID is far from over, although the severity of the infection is currently fairly low.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination created the perfect conditions for the emergence of a new strain of concern that could cause significant mortality. I pointed out that they are still working on it.

