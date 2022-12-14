Health
Weight Loss: Doctors Offer Ineffective Advice
- Researchers report that the weight-loss advice doctors give obese people tends to be vague and unhelpful.
- They say doctors often just tell people to eat less and exercise more.
- Experts say an individualized and specific approach to weight loss works best.
When doctors tell obese people to lose weight, their advice is often vague, general and not always backed by science.
according to it study Published in a magazine today family practice.
In it, researchers say, most of the time, the advice given to patients is abstract or superficial, with very little practical advice.
“This study shows that physicians need clear guidelines on how to opportunistically talk to obese patients about weight loss. Madeleine TrembretPhD, lead author of the study and a qualitative researcher at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, UK, said a press release.
“This helps them avoid amplifying stereotypes that give them stigma and gives effective help to patients who want to lose weight,” she added.
Oxford researchers examined 159 audio recordings of consultations between obese people and general practitioners.
They found that the advice given by doctors during their visits rarely included effective strategies for weight loss, and most often instructed patients to eat less and exercise more. It included doing
Lori Wright Ph.D., director of the Center for Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of North Florida and president-elect of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said the findings aren’t surprising.
“Having worked in hospitals for over a decade, I understand that healthcare in our country focuses on disease rather than prevention,” she told Healthline. So many that many medical schools don’t even offer nutrition in their curricula, and practitioners are rarely given the time to counsel their patients about behavior and lifestyle changes.”
Researchers reported that superficial advice was common, such as those who needed to “change their lifestyle a little.” Only 20% of the consultations he saw doctors giving advice to patients on how to implement weight loss.
Researchers have found that when doctors offer specific weight-loss advice, it is often unsupported by science and unlikely to lead to actual weight loss. Advice such as climbing more is not supported by research, researchers say.
Dr. Curt HongA medical expert who specializes in obesity, metabolic disorders, and other nutritional disorders at Keck Medicine in USC, California, says the advice given to patients should be practical.
“People who don’t exercise don’t go from zero to five times a week. You’re more likely to do it when you feel like it,” he told Healthline.
“When it comes to specific recommendations, it’s not about what’s ideal, it’s about what’s practical. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of bad information out there when it comes to dieting,” added Hong. “Some doctors think the only way to lose weight is to go on a ketogenic diet or cut out all carbs. We know today that’s absolutely not true. As long as you can choose to avoid some unhealthy carbs and added sugars, you can eat a lot of healthy carbs.”
Experts say even a brief talk with your doctor about weight management can help.
However, doctors report many barriers to having a conversation. These include not knowing the best advice to give and a lack of knowledge about effective weight loss strategies.
Researchers have confirmed that there is a common myth when it comes to weight loss that patients need the “right mindset” to lose weight.
Dr. Michel HauserThe obesity medicine director of the medical weight loss program at the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center in California says there are problems with this kind of language.
“There’s a big problem with obesity bias, the idea that it’s someone’s choice to gain weight or become obese, and that it’s actually classified as a disease. Obesity is a disease, just like heart disease and cancer are diseases.” “We don’t expect people to have the right mindset to treat heart disease or cancer. Research, evidence-based treatments should be used.
When it comes to practical advice for losing weight, experts who spoke with Healthline say a personalized approach that takes into account the circumstances of people with obesity is needed.
“You don’t get obese overnight, and you can’t completely lose weight overnight. Obesity is multifactorial, and diet alone doesn’t do much,” Wright says.
“To be successful, we need to identify the factors that contribute to weight gain and help patients restructure their behaviors to achieve a healthy weight. It’s a combination of behavior modification and lifestyle changes,” Wright added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/weight-loss-doctors-tend-to-give-ineffective-advice-to-people-with-obesity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weight Loss: Doctors Offer Ineffective Advice
- Erdogan asks Putin to “drive out” Kurdish forces from the north…
- Catching Diabetes Before It’s Too Late
- Meet the ‘Wednesday’ actor who turned ‘Thing’ into stardom
- Joanna Lumley insists being a ‘victim’ has become ‘the new fashion’ | Entertainment
- These 10 Top COVID Symptoms Could Keep You Up for Days
- Boris Johnson and Priti Patel pressure PM to ignore ECHR rulings on Rwanda
- The story of a barista serving a special coffee for President Jokowi
- Boston College Edges men’s basketball, 63-56
- The magnitude 5.7 Lake Taupo earthquake caused more than 680 aftershocks
- Pasadena Unified All-Star Band shines in Hollywood
- Why is Pakistan’s Niazi an insult to Imran Khan, he has a special connection to the one who surrendered during the 1971 war