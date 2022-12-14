Weight Loss: Doctors Offer Ineffective Advice

Share on Pinterest Experts say weight loss programs need to be specific and individualized.Wagner Okazaki/Getty Images Researchers report that the weight-loss advice doctors give obese people tends to be vague and unhelpful.

They say doctors often just tell people to eat less and exercise more.

Experts say an individualized and specific approach to weight loss works best. When doctors tell obese people to lose weight, their advice is often vague, general and not always backed by science. according to it study Published in a magazine today family practice. In it, researchers say, most of the time, the advice given to patients is abstract or superficial, with very little practical advice. “This study shows that physicians need clear guidelines on how to opportunistically talk to obese patients about weight loss. Madeleine TrembretPhD, lead author of the study and a qualitative researcher at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, UK, said a press release. “This helps them avoid amplifying stereotypes that give them stigma and gives effective help to patients who want to lose weight,” she added.

Oxford researchers examined 159 audio recordings of consultations between obese people and general practitioners. They found that the advice given by doctors during their visits rarely included effective strategies for weight loss, and most often instructed patients to eat less and exercise more. It included doing Lori Wright Ph.D., director of the Center for Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of North Florida and president-elect of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said the findings aren’t surprising. “Having worked in hospitals for over a decade, I understand that healthcare in our country focuses on disease rather than prevention,” she told Healthline. So many that many medical schools don’t even offer nutrition in their curricula, and practitioners are rarely given the time to counsel their patients about behavior and lifestyle changes.” Researchers reported that superficial advice was common, such as those who needed to “change their lifestyle a little.” Only 20% of the consultations he saw doctors giving advice to patients on how to implement weight loss. Researchers have found that when doctors offer specific weight-loss advice, it is often unsupported by science and unlikely to lead to actual weight loss. Advice such as climbing more is not supported by research, researchers say.

Dr. Curt HongA medical expert who specializes in obesity, metabolic disorders, and other nutritional disorders at Keck Medicine in USC, California, says the advice given to patients should be practical. “People who don’t exercise don’t go from zero to five times a week. You’re more likely to do it when you feel like it,” he told Healthline. “When it comes to specific recommendations, it’s not about what’s ideal, it’s about what’s practical. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of bad information out there when it comes to dieting,” added Hong. “Some doctors think the only way to lose weight is to go on a ketogenic diet or cut out all carbs. We know today that’s absolutely not true. As long as you can choose to avoid some unhealthy carbs and added sugars, you can eat a lot of healthy carbs.”

Experts say even a brief talk with your doctor about weight management can help. However, doctors report many barriers to having a conversation. These include not knowing the best advice to give and a lack of knowledge about effective weight loss strategies. Researchers have confirmed that there is a common myth when it comes to weight loss that patients need the “right mindset” to lose weight. Dr. Michel HauserThe obesity medicine director of the medical weight loss program at the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center in California says there are problems with this kind of language. “There’s a big problem with obesity bias, the idea that it’s someone’s choice to gain weight or become obese, and that it’s actually classified as a disease. Obesity is a disease, just like heart disease and cancer are diseases.” “We don’t expect people to have the right mindset to treat heart disease or cancer. Research, evidence-based treatments should be used.