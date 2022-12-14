Minnesota Health Officials Call for Vaccines, Be Careful This Holiday Season – Twin Cities





Another thing to add to your already long holiday to-do list is getting the latest COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Minnesota health officials are doing everything they can to protect this holiday season from the current respiratory virus “triple whammy” (COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and respiratory syncytial virus). calling on residents. Vaccines are key to controlling the spread of COVID-19 and influenza, but vaccination against RSV is still under development. Health officials are also urging residents to stay home when sick, wash their hands, and wear masks around crowds and high-risk people. I hope Minnesota can start the new year without adding more stress to its already overloaded and understaffed hospitals. Vaccines do not completely prevent infection, but they can help avoid serious illness requiring hospitalization. “Much of what happens in the coming months is up to us,” state health commissioner Jan Malcolm said at a news conference Tuesday. ” One option that residents are not doing as well as health officials would like is getting the latest vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu. Only 20% of the state’s population has an up-to-date coronavirus vaccine, and flu vaccination coverage is about 10% lower than in the previous year, health officials said. The latest bivalent COVID-19 booster protects against previous strains of coronavirus as well as the highly contagious Omicron strain. Anyone over the age of 6 months can be vaccinated. Malcolm admits that the past three years have been a tough one when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and public health precautions. “Fatigue is understandable, but it’s also dangerous,” she said. Minnesota appears to have fended off an expected fall surge, but COVID-19 levels have risen over the past few weeks. The state also experienced a plateau in coronavirus hospitalizations, with about 600 patients hospitalized last week. COVID-19 has hospitalized more than 77,000 people and killed 13,773 Minnesotans over the course of the three-year pandemic. Both RSV and influenza levels spiked earlier this season and remain high. According to the state’s latest flu report, 30% of flu tests have returned positive, and more than 1,850 people have been hospitalized this season already. Outbreaks have been reported in 782 schools and 26 long-term care facilities. There are some signs that infection rates may be declining, but health officials say it’s important to be vigilant as several strains of influenza are circulating and people are congregating during the holidays. I’m here.

