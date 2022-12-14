Covid has killed more than 3,500 people in the US, according to CDC





The study found that some long patterns of Covid related to age, sex, race and ethnicity differed from those seen in deaths from initial infection. For example, blacks and Hispanics had higher mortality from initial coronavirus infection than non-Hispanic whites, but these groups did not have higher long-term Covid-related mortality. The researchers believe part of this difference may be due to systemic imbalances that have resulted in less access to health care for black and Hispanic patients who may not have had a proper Covid diagnosis for a long time. The study found that black and Hispanic patients were more likely to die of early illness than white patients, suggesting that “the number of Covid-19 patients left to experience prolonged Covid conditions is -19 There may be fewer survivors,” he said. Nearly 57% of deaths associated with long-term COVID-19 were in people over the age of 75. Nearly a third of long-term Covid-referenced death certificates listed the underlying or primary cause of death as non-Covid conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. “This is just scratching the surface. This is a first look,” says David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, who was not involved in the study. Hmm. He said the study appears to primarily capture the deaths of people who experienced severe initial infection with the coronavirus, survived that stage, but suffered organ damage and other serious complications. He said there is a need to study other Covid-related deaths, including suicide deaths among people who showed devastating post-Covid symptoms. another report announced Wednesday by Covid-19 project recordA look at 2020 and 2021 death certificates in , Minnesota, New Mexico, and several other locations provided a snapshot of long-term Covid-related deaths.Brown Media at Columbia University The report, conducted by the Institute for Innovation and the Public Records Foundation, MuckRock, found that 18 of the 28 long-term Covid-related deaths in Minnesota were in people over the age of 80, most of them aged 80. It was more than that. The patient had a blue-collar job and did not have a college degree. In New Mexico, about a third of his 13 deaths linked to long-term Covid infections were reportedly in people under the age of 60, some of them in frontline workers. The person or essential was his worker. Experts evaluating the CDC study warned that this is an incomplete picture of both Covid-related mortality over time and the greater harm it causes. Government Accountability Office An estimated 7.7 to 23 million people in the United States have been affected. “This is something that is important to explore and study, but let’s put it this way, oh well, Corona is not that serious, because look how few people have died,” Dr. Putrino said. “The long-term damage caused by the new coronavirus should not be measured by deaths alone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/14/health/long-covid-deaths.html

