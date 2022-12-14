NB updates record of flu cases and hospitalizations as RSV and COVID-19 cases rise

New Brunswick recorded 836 confirmed flu cases and 115 hospitalizations in a record week. This is almost double the previous record.

About 17% of hospitalized patients are children and adolescents, Dr Yves Léger told reporters on Tuesday.

A total of 61 people under the age of 20 have been hospitalized in New Brunswick since the 2022-23 flu season began on Aug. 28, Léger said at a respiratory illness briefing. is under the age of 10.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which infects the lungs and respiratory tract, also continues to “widely circulate,” Léger said, while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in the past few weeks. .

Things have gotten worse since we reached out to New Brunswickers at our last press conference on November 18th. Helps change course of ‘worrying’ Mitigating the triple threat of respiratory viruses by taking protective measures such as wearing masks indoors, limiting social contact, and staying home when sick.

“Call to action” didn’t help

The simultaneous activity of these viruses is putting additional pressure on strained hospitals and impacting the education system and workplace through high absenteeism, he said.

Last month, Leger hoped that sharing concerns would “inspire action.”

But “that concern remains today more than ever,” he said, especially with holiday gatherings on the horizon.

Léger warned that he expects respiratory virus activity to increase statewide after the holidays. [protective] strategy. “

Pediatric patients tripled

As it stands, Horizon Health Network is dealing with the start of the earliest, most aggressive flu season we’ve seen to date, said Greg Doiron, vice president of clinical operations.

He joined the briefing with Sharon Smyth-Okana, Vice President of Clinical Services for Vitalité Health Network.

All of Horizon’s hospitals, including pediatric wards and intensive care units, report over 95% occupancy, Dwaron said. He said the emergency department sees a large number of patients with symptoms of severe respiratory illness.

Greg Doiron, Horizon’s vice president of clinical operations, said healthcare workers are now “under tremendous pressure and media scrutiny,” but as patient numbers grow and Even in the face of increased complexity and consistent staffing, we continue to provide excellent care. shortage. (Government of New Brunswick/Zoom)

“I know some pediatricians are reporting a three-fold increase in pediatric patients presenting with upper and lower respiratory tract infections. doing.”

Both Doiron and Smyth-Okana urged people to consider other resources for non-urgent medical needs, such as after-hours clinics and pharmacists, and to take steps to protect themselves and others. urged.

Not ready to recommend a mandate

The CBC asked Leger why the government does not recommend imposing mandatory protective measures before the holidays. He said it’s something Public Health continues to “discuss and review.”

“These measures … take away the freedom of people to make their own decisions and are not taken lightly, and there are many factors we need to consider carefully before making those decisions. there is.

“At this point, we don’t feel we have gotten there.

RSV cases increased by 602%

RSV is not a reportable disease However, according to the latest figures released by Public Health Canada, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases surged 602% in three weeks.

As of December 3, a total of 316 New Brunswickers had tested positive for the virus. Increased from 45 as of November 12.

By comparison, New Brunswick had 72 cases during the same period last year, according to the National Respiratory Virus Report.

RSV can cause severe infection in some people, such as young children, the elderly, adults with heart or lung disease, or people with weakened immune systems.

RSV cases continue to rise, but positivity rates appear to be leveling off, “which may indicate some stability,” Léger said.

“Stability does not mean low,” he added.

COVID claims seven more lives

COVID has killed 7 more in New Brunswick Last week, according to Tuesday’s COVIDWatch report.

The state says 40 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, but two regional health officials say 130 people are hospitalized with COVID or Covid, including six in intensive care units.

A total of 1,247 new cases of COVID have been reported, including 819 laboratory-confirmed cases and 428 self-reported cases by people who tested positive on rapid tests. will be

6 more flu deaths

The flu killed six more New Vans Wickers between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 20 deaths so far this seasonthe latest flu report posted on Tuesday shows.

Victims range in age from 30s to 90s, according to the Ministry of Health. They said he died between October 20th and November 28th, spokesperson Adam Bowie said.

No other details about the victim, such as underlying medical conditions or vaccination status, have been released.

There were five deaths from the flu statewide last season.

The 836 laboratory-confirmed cases reported in the week in question, dubbed week 48, are the highest on record since states began reporting the flu 17 years ago, Léger told reporters. Told.

The previous record was 712 confirmed during the 2009-10 season, according to the agency.

A total of 1,811 positive cases have been reported this season, but most people haven’t been tested for the flu, so the real number is likely much higher.

The 115 flu hospitalizations are almost double the state’s record high of 69 in January 2019, Léger said. Most of it involves people over the age of 65, he said. His total hospitalizations so far this season are 350.

An increase in flu testing in the state this year may explain some of the increase in cases and hospitalizations, Léger said. (Ben Nerms/CBC)

He said the state is doing “more tests” than before. “That additional testing could account for some of the increase in cases, or hospitalizations that may have been missed in the past few years.

“Nevertheless, this year is expected to see an increase in respiratory virus activity, which is reflected in part in this testing.”

The rate of positive tests has also continued to rise, but remains below historical highs, he said.

Flu vaccinations are still 10% below last year

A total of 196,976 flu vaccines have been administered as of 12 December, according to the Ministry of Health. This is about 10% less than the 219,475 vaccines administered during the same period last year.

“It’s important to note that flu shots started a week earlier than last season, and some changes in reporting processes for pharmacies and primary care providers have contributed to the delay in reporting this data. may be,” a department spokesperson said in an email. .

of In B.C., where six children died from the flu this fall, government We launched our Flu Vaccine Clinic Blitzkrieg last FridayWe opened drop-in clinics statewide for all residents 6 months and older throughout the weekend.

Asked why New Brunswick isn’t offering a similar vaccine, Leger didn’t give a direct answer, but said lower-than-normal vaccination rates were a concern.

Flu vaccination can help reduce the number of flu cases, especially severe cases, Léger said, urging all New Brunswick citizens over six months to roll up their sleeves. I was. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

“We want to pass that on and stress the importance of getting [the] flu vaccine,” he said, pointing out dosages and clinics are available.

“We are looking at increasing our messaging about the campaign to encourage people to do so,” he added, but did not provide further details.

Of the immunizations administered so far, approximately 8,164 were for children aged 6 months to 8 years and 7,814 for adolescents aged 9 to 18 years.

A total of 83,317 doses were given to those aged 19 to 64, and approximately 97,681 doses were given to those aged 65 and over.

influenza vaccination Recommended for all New Brunswick over 6 months, higher doses are available for those over 65.

Seasonal flu vaccines are available free of charge through various vaccination providers, including: Participating pharmacies When public health clinic.

We may make public updates in the future

Asked why he didn’t hold a press conference for members of the public to watch instead of the media briefing, Léger said the media briefing was “very effective” in informing New Brunswickers. He said he feels

“But certainly [it’s] We will look into it in the future,” he said.

It’s been months since Public Health issued a public update.

Opposition has repeatedly called for a public updateLast month, official opposition leader liberal health commentator Rob McKee said: Léger was allegedly ‘muzzled’ by the Higgs government.

On Tuesday, Leger denied the government has any influence over the timing of his updates and whether they will be released to the public.

“I have always made a promise to make sure I get in touch with New Brunswickers when I have an important message to share,” he said.

“I remain committed to doing it and will continue to do so, and feel I can make these decisions myself as part of public health.”