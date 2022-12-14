Health
High cholesterol with high blood pressure increases risk
- Researchers say high blood pressure combined with high cholesterol increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
- Lipoproteins, found in “bad” cholesterol, are getting more attention in measuring heart health, experts say.
- They point out that cholesterol levels are genetic and difficult to change significantly, but some medications can help.
In a new study, researchers found that high blood pressure When high cholesterol May increase risk of cardiovascular disease by 18-20%.
This increase they reported was not seen in those with hypertension alone.
The researchers used health data from a multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis (Mesa), an ongoing community-based study.
A new study included 6,674 MESA participants with documented cardiovascular disease who assessed lipoprotein levels and blood pressure.
Researchers completed follow-up studies in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2017. Telephone interviews every 9 to 12 months provided information on new diagnoses, procedures, hospitalizations, and deaths.Scientists have tracked cardiovascular events such as heart attack, cardiac arrestWhen stroke.
In particular, researchers Lipoprotein (Lp(a)) is composed of protein and carries fat and cholesterol through the blood.they are considered types of “Bad” CholesterolLp(a) can deposit and accumulate in blood vessel walls, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Researchers divided participants into four groups based on lipoprotein and blood pressure at the beginning of the study.
- Group 1 (n = 2,837): Lipoprotein(a) levels less than 50 mg/dL and no hypertension.
- Group 2 (n = 615): Lipoprotein(a) level ≥50 mg/dL and no hypertension
- Group 3 (n = 2,502): Lipoprotein(a) levels <50 mg/dL and hypertension
- Group 4 (n = 720): Lipoprotein(a) levels ≥ 50 mg/dL and hypertension
Researchers reported an increase in cardiovascular disease due to: high blood pressure.
Still, people with elevated lipoproteins and high blood pressure were at even higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
“Among hypertensive individuals with no previous stroke or heart attack, lipoprotein(a) appears to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. We found ,” wrote the researchers.
“I think the results are surprising. The expected result is that elevated lipoprotein(a) levels increase the risk of cardiovascular events, regardless of hypertensive status.” Dr. Rigveda Tadwarkar, Cardiologist at Providence St. John’s Health Center, California.
“However, this study shows that a significant association only applies to people with hypertension. It should encourage you to do your research.
In this study, scientists defined hypertension as 140/90 or higher or use of blood pressure medications. revision The definition of hypertension was 130/80 or higher, meaning that a higher proportion of participants could be diagnosed with hypertension.
“High blood pressure has long been known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, and this study reaffirms the strong correlation between high blood pressure and heart disease.” Dr. Jim Liu, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Meanwhile, lipoprotein(a) is emerging as another tool to better define heart disease risk, and elevated levels are considered an independent risk factor for developing heart disease. I have.”
“This is reflected in studies that show that patients with high blood pressure and high lipoprotein(a) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than high blood pressure alone,” Liu told Healthline. Patients have a specific risk of cardiovascular disease that is not fully captured by traditional risk factors, so checking for lipoproteins may be helpful.”
Not everyone agrees that only Lp(a) with hypertension increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
“Further increases in Lp(a) have been shown to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease,” he said. Dr. William L. Blaucardiologist at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success and the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NYU Langone.
“It may not be accurate to conclude that all patients with Lp(a) >50 mg/dl without hypertension are not at increased risk,” Blau told Healthline. found that elevated Lp(a) levels were associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, independent of hypertension.This study included a statistical We may not have included enough patients.”
Lipoprotein screening is not routinely requested by cardiologists in the U.S. and around the world, according to.
According to the authors, one reason for this is that clinicians are often unaware of the treatments to use when lipoprotein levels are high. This is not necessarily true, they said, and people could benefit from screening.
Lp(a) levels remain relatively constant throughout a person’s lifetime, so regular screening is not necessary, but identifying people with high Lp(a) levels is a first step, they add. I was.
“Conventional antilipid drugs, etc. statin Minimal impact on LP(a). Dr. Hoang NguyenInterventional Cardiologist, Memorial Care Cardiovascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center, California.
“However, recently there was an interesting result PCSK9 inhibitorPCSK9 is a type of injectable cholesterol-lowering drug. They prevent the degradation of LDL receptors on the surface of hepatocytes. This activates LDL receptors and lowers cholesterol levels. This can be an expensive drug and requires close consultation with a cardiologist. ” Nguyen told Healthline.
Because lipoprotein(a) is an emerging risk factor, some physicians routinely request Lp(a) screening to better understand a patient’s risk level for cardiovascular disease, not necessarily for therapeutic purposes. .
“Currently, I am doing a one-time lipoprotein(a) level in most patients,” Tadwalkar said. “The results are informative in further establishing the degree of cardiovascular risk. As we learn more about what a particular individual’s lipoprotein(a) levels mean for them as they move through life, knowledge can be better applied.”
Lipoprotein levels are largely genetic.
“There is little we can do to affect levels, at least in everyday life,” Tadwalkar said. It has not yet been shown to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular events because it cannot
As Nguyen pointed out, PCSK9 inhibitors could help. These drugs include Alirocumab (Praluent) and Evolocumab (Repatha), which works to lower lipid levels and reduce cardiovascular events,
Phase 2 clinical trials are underway with two classes of drugs that lower Lp(a).
- Perakalsen, antisense oligonucleotides.of Phase 3 Enrollment for the Lp(a) HORIZON Cardiovascular Outcomes Study has been completed and results are expected in 2025.
- Olpasiran, small interfering RNA.and Phase 2 trialthe drug lowered Lpa levels by more than 95% in people with established ASCVD. Phase 3 trial is looking for participants.
“People with elevated Lp(a) are most likely to benefit from more aggressive LDL-lowering, including statin therapy, ezetimibe, or PCSK9 inhibitors,” Blau said.
