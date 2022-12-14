Local experts urge people to get flu vaccine





Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Instead of tracking flu cases, they use scales to track flu activity, according to the Coastal Health District. On a scale of 1 to 13 (13 being the highest), Georgia has stayed high for several weeks. The current state is 10. Dr. Tim Connelly, an internist at Memorial Health, said he would encourage residents of the City of Hostess to get a flu shot because flu cases are on the rise. Moderna mRNA vaccine reduced risk of skin cancer recurrence: study

“Thus, those who have not been vaccinated are at the highest risk of influenza,” Connery said. tested positive for H3N2, one of the two variants in this latest flu vaccine.” He also said that if someone is dealing with a serious health condition, they should be vaccinated. “People with comorbidities, especially those with asthma and chronic lung disease, are bearing the brunt of illness from the flu this year,” Connery said. The reason for this increase is that many people have followed CDC guidelines over the years, and as Americans have stopped wearing masks and practicing social distancing, it is becoming a problem. “So over time, with the unintended consequences of being too nice and masking or practicing too much social distancing, our immune systems become more vulnerable to these common viruses we see. “So now our immune system is trying to catch up, and as a result, we have a lot of diseases.” COVID Vaccine Saved 3.2 Million US Lives, Researchers Say

The flu isn’t 100% preventable, but the best way to protect yourself is to put your mask back on, practice social distancing, and don’t let this illness go untreated. “Well, everything we’ve been talking about for the last two years is about masking while you’re out and about,” Connery said. It probably doesn’t help much if you’re in a tight, enclosed space with people.Hygiene is very important and keeps you from getting sick.” If you can’t get to the hospital, Connery said, set up a telemedicine appointment or go to your local emergency room.

