CDPHE recommends getting a flu shot before holiday gatherings





State health officials are urging people in Colorado to get a flu shot before the holidays, saying flu, COVID-19 and RSV continue to spread statewide.

Denver — As the holiday gathering approached, state health officials urged people in Colorado to get their flu shots as respiratory diseases like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV continue to spread in communities across the state. I am urging you. According to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the current flu hospitalization rate is higher at this time of year than at any other season in the last decade. “Some states are experiencing their highest levels of flu cases and hospitalizations since the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic,” said CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France. Safe, readily available at your doctor’s office, local pharmacy, or clinic, it’s an important way to protect yourself and your loved ones. ” According to CDPHE, most vaccines take two weeks to become fully effective, so getting vaccinated now is the best time to give your body time to build maximum protection for the holiday season. He says it’s the perfect time. Saturday, December 10th is the last day you can get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines and receive maximum protection by Christmas Eve. Sunday, December 11th is the Christmas deadline. Deadline for New Year’s Eve is Saturday, December 17th. Plus, Coloradaans still have time to get protection before Hanukkah, which begins on Sunday, December 18th. Colorado had 306 flu hospitalizations in the week ending Dec. 3, and a total of 952 flu hospitalizations since Oct. 2, the release said. Since October 1, there have been 1,700 RSV-related hospitalizations in five Denver counties (Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties), compared with RSV reported in the first two months of the season. Hospitalization all of last season. According to the release, Colorado is on track to surpass last year’s flu vaccination count, but lags behind this point in the flu season two years ago. As of December 8, 1,684,111 Coloradons had received the flu vaccine this season, up from 1,661,939 during the same period last year. Getting the flu vaccine every year can help protect your loved ones, those who may be at higher risk of flu, health care workers, and your community at large. , is free for most people. The COVID-19 vaccine can also be given at the same time. “Influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, with rare exceptions,” France said. People with chronic illnesses.” The state health department recommends: Adults over the age of 65 must receive one of the following: 3 flu vaccines If any of these three products are not available, people over the age of 65 can get other age-appropriate flu vaccines. You can talk to your doctor about which vaccine is best for you.

Children under the age of 9 who are receiving the flu vaccine for the first time or who have had only one previous dose of the vaccine should receive two doses of the vaccine. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose.

Influenza in pregnant women causes more serious complications. Influenza vaccine can be given during any trimester of pregnancy. Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+, and most private health insurance companies cover the full cost of flu vaccines.Colorados without health insurance get free flu vaccine Certain health care providersTo book an appointment for the flu vaccine, you must call ahead or make an appointment online at your local pharmacy or health care clinic, according to CDPHE. For information, please visit: Departmental Flu webpageThe agency’s Colorado Flu Report, which tracks the number of flu cases in the state, is updated weekly. Featured videos: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

