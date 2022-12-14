Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals new cause of Alzheimer’s disease





The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) immune system plays an important role in brain immunity. However, how CSF immunity changes with aging and neurodegenerative disease is not fully understood. Now, researchers at Northwestern Medicine have used single-cell RNA sequencing to discover the role of her CSF in cognitive impairment. This study provides new clues to the process of neurodegeneration. as a result,”Immune dysregulation of cerebrospinal fluid in healthy brain aging and cognitive impairmentwas published in a magazine cell. “CSF contains a tightly regulated immune system,” the researchers wrote. “However, our knowledge of how CSF immunity is altered by aging and neurodegenerative diseases is lacking. In contrast, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing, and we revealed an age-related upregulation of lipid transport genes in monocytes.” This study found that the CSF immune system becomes dysregulated as people age. The study also found that in people with cognitive impairment, such as those with Alzheimer’s disease, the CSF immune system differs significantly from healthy individuals. “We were able to get a glimpse of the immune system in the brain with healthy aging and neurodegeneration,” said lead study author David Gate, Ph.D., assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. . “This immune reservoir could be used diagnostically to treat brain inflammation or to determine the level of brain inflammation in people with dementia.” “We provide a thorough analysis of this important immune reservoir in healthy and diseased brains,” said Gate. His team shares data publicly, and results are searchable online. The first part of the study examined the CSF of 45 healthy individuals aged 54 to 83 years. The second part of the study compared the results of her CSF to a healthy group of her 14 adults with cognitive impairment. Researchers observed genetic changes in CSF immune cells in healthy older individuals, making them appear more activated and inflamed with age. “Immune cells in older people seem a little angry,” Gate said. “We believe that this anger can cause these cells to malfunction, leading to dysregulation of the brain’s immune system.” Researchers said: Cloned CD8 T effector memory cells upregulated the her CXC motif her chemokine receptor 6 (CXCR6) in cognitively impaired subjects. The CXCR6 ligand, CXC motif chemokine ligand 16 (CXCL16), is elevated in her CSF of cognitively impaired subjects, implicating CXCL16-CXCR6 signaling as a mechanism for antigen-specific T cell entry into the brain. suggests. ” The researchers observed that cells have an excess of cellular receptors (CXCR6) that act as antennas. This receptor receives signals (CXCL16) entering the brain from degenerating brain microglial cells. “The degenerating brain could activate these cells and cause them to replicate themselves and flood into the brain,” Gates said. I’m trying to understand if it’s contributing.” Researchers are now looking forward to finding strategies to block the signal, or prevent antennae from receiving it from the brain. Gate’s lab will continue to investigate the role of these immune cells in brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. It also plans to expand to other diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

