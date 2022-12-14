Nearly half of adults with type 2 diabetes remitted with calorie restriction and timing







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Nearly half of the adult cohort with type 2 diabetes participating in a calorie restriction program intermittent fasting intervention According to the results of a randomized controlled trial in China, it achieved diabetes remission. In a study published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Adults who participated in a dietary approach of Chinese medicine nutrition therapy that included 5 days of intermittent fasting followed by 10 days of fasting; Fasting blood glucose and HbA1c decreased significantly compared to End of trial.





Data were obtained from Yang E et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2022; doi:10.1210/clinem/dgac661.



“Because this study was conducted under real-world conditions and the intervention was delivered by primary care trained nurses, rather than professional staff at research institutions, it is a more practical and attainable way to manage type 2 diabetes.” It has become a method.” donbo Dr. Liudirector of the Institute of Sub-Health Intervention Techniques, State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China, told Helio. “This could be a paradigm shift in management goals in diabetes care.” donbo Liu Liu et al. conducted a parallel design, open-label, randomized controlled trial in 72 adults aged 18 to 75 years diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and taking at least one antidiabetic drug. . Half of the participants were randomly assigned to a free-fed control group throughout the trial. The rest were randomized to an intermittent fasting regime of approximately 840 kcal per day, with breakfast from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., and dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. assigned by time. The intervention group completed his 5 days. Intermittent fasting followed by his ten days of constant eating. The intervention cycle was 90 days and he completed 6 times. “The Chinese Medicine Nutrition diet is a food-based diet rather than a meal replacement product,” Liu said. This trial was designed to be practical in nature and may help implement similar interventions in the community.” Diabetes drugs were adjusted based on blood glucose levels during the trial.Primary Outcomes remission of diabetes, defined as a stable HbA1c <6.5% for at least 3 months without taking diabetes medications. Anthropometric, blood pressure, and biochemical assessments were performed at baseline, end of the intervention, and 3 and 12 months follow-up after the end of the intervention. At the end of the study, 50% of the intervention group had stopped using their diabetes medication and 68.4% had reduced their dosage compared to 2.8% of the control group. The intervention group had lower his FBG (6.3 vs 7.66 mmol/L; P. < .0001) and significant weight loss (5.93 kg vs. 0.27 kg; P. < .0001) than controls. At 3 months follow-up, 47.2% of the intervention group achieved diabetes remission compared to 2.8% of the control group (P. < .0001). In the intervention group he had a lower HbA1c (5.66% vs 7.87%; P. < .0001) and FBG (5.84 mmol/L vs. 7.64 mmol/L; P. < .0001) than the control. At 12-month follow-up, 44.4% of the intervention group achieved remission of diabetes compared to none in the control group. The intervention group continued to maintain lower HbA1c (6.33% vs 7.76%; P. < .0001) and FBG (6.17 mmol/L vs. 7.47 mmol/L; P. < .0001) than controls. “These participants have been followed for 1 year, and more than 5 years of follow-up are ongoing to investigate the effects of the Chinese medical nutritional diet on stability and complications,” said Liu. says. “Experiments with more participants and larger areas are underway to further investigate the effects.” For more information: donbo Leeyou PhD, can be reached by [email protected].

