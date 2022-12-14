Flu cases are on the rise in Alachua County, health experts warn





With Florida’s flu rate more than tripling in less than two months, many families were eager to get together for their first post-pandemic vacation. Data show that infections are only getting worse in some parts of the state. a weekly report According to a Florida Department of Health study, the state’s flu-positive rate has soared from 5% to about 17% since October, and the number of individual positive cases has also tripled, averaging nearly 50,000 weekly cases. rice field. With the H3N2 strain dominating transmission, Alachua County is not immune as flu cases are also rising locally. “Seasonal activity is high across the country, with trends similar in Florida and Alachua County,” said Paul Myers, the county’s Florida Department of Health administrator. more:Another respiratory virus other than COVID has caused some hospitals to run out of beds more:Health experts say COVID-19 isn’t over despite reports, falling cases This number is currently being treated by medical professionals as a three-headed monster, “triple demic.” Hospitals report seeing an increase in the number of infected children respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)health professionals also coronavirus is still spreadingBut they claim the incoming COVID-19 data is flawed. This is largely due to lax testing and fewer clinics reporting positive cases. The flu can affect anyone, but it’s the elderly and children under the age of five who seem to be most affected, with the elderly bearing the brunt of the strain’s effects. Influenza often begins in children before the virus is transmitted, Myers said. So the health department is going to school and giving her a free flu vaccine. “Unlike covid, children are super-spreaders of the flu,” he said. “They shed more virus for a longer period of time than adults.” How viruses work and how to stop them The H3H2 strain that infects most people is the same variant as last year, but emergency room visits are increasing as infections become more serious in 2022. of strain was first discovered According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2010, similar to the 2009 pandemic H1N1 (swine flu) gene, it was found to come from birds and pigs. This variant was detected in humans in July 2011. The CDC has reported seven deaths from the flu nationally in the past week, bringing the death toll to 21. Four of them were reported in Florida, but none in Alachua County. Historical data suggests that the country is experiencing an earlier-than-usual flu season, as January and February are usually the months with the worst reported infections. “This kind of activity early in the season…is the highest rate we’ve observed in 2010-2011,” says Myers. “This is a very serious flu season.” Experts say much of the suffering could be avoided with simple vaccines and treatments that have proven antiviral drugs that lessen the effects of the virus. CDC, etc. Recommended by health authorities All people aged 6 months and older with no contraindications receive the annual influenza vaccine. “It may not prevent infection, but it certainly reduces the effects of infection,” Myers said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gainesville.com/story/news/local/2022/12/14/flu-cases-are-on-the-rise-in-alachua-county-health-experts-warn/69727810007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos