Pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination





According to a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics, the outcome of pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccination was minimal. Although the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is the standard prophylaxis against COVID-19, there have been rare reports of pericarditis occurring after vaccination. Pericarditis is a serious adverse event reported primarily in adolescents and young adults. Studies have reported minimal outcomes in adults with myocarditis after mRNA vaccination, but there are few clinical data on the outcome of pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after mRNA vaccination. To determine how COVID-19 vaccination affects pericarditis, researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis. We searched databases such as PubMed and EMBASE for data on vaccination and myocarditis in adolescents and young adults. We then manually searched secondary sources that were used as references for the original study. Observational studies or case series published in peer-reviewed journals that included a study population of 12- to 20-year-olds who developed pericarditis after vaccination with COVID-19 and evaluated pericarditis outcomes after vaccination with COVID-19. The reported studies were included. Data were collected on author, year of publication, study country, sample size, gender, age, race and ethnicity. Information on vaccine type, vaccine dose, and symptoms was also collected for both the Pfizer Biotech and Moderna vaccines. In addition to symptoms, data were collected on outcome, laboratory values, treatment, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, and cardiac magnetic resonance of cases of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination. Finally, the incidence of vaccine-associated fasciitis was collected. Primary outcomes included clinical features and early outcomes associated with myocarditis in young adult adolescents vaccinated against COVID-19. These outcomes included incidence, hospitalization, in-hospital mortality, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, cardiac findings, and treatment. The final analysis included 23 articles. Of these, 12 were retrospective or prospective cohort studies and 11 were case series. In these studies, there were 854 patients who experienced myocarditis after being vaccinated against COVID-19. The average age of patients was approximately 16 years, and approximately 90% of patients were male. His previous COVID-19 infection was found in approximately 4% of patients, with no history of fasciitis or cardiovascular disease. Patients experienced myocarditis more often after the second dose than after the first dose. Most patients experiencing vaccine-associated fasciitis had received the BNT162b2 vaccine. Onset of pericarditis averaged 2.6 days after vaccination. Frequent symptoms included chest pain in 83.7%, fever in 44.5%, headache in 33.3%, and difficulty breathing or dyspnea in 25.2%. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were the main treatment for pericarditis (81.8%), followed by glucocorticoids (13.8%), intravenous immunoglobulins (12%) and colchicine (7.3%). 92.6% of patients were hospitalized, 23.2% required ICU admission, but only 1.3% required inotropic support. There were no deaths and no patients required extracorporeal membrane oxygen therapy. The average hospital stay was 2.8 days. Most patients with left ventricular (LV) systolic dysfunction had mild cases, and only 1.3% experienced severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Late gadolinium enhancement was seen in 87.2% of cases. The incidence of myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination was only 0.3-5 per 100,000 vaccinated persons. Analyzes showed a low overall incidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis and a favorable outcome in affected patients. reference Yasuhara, J., Masuda, K., Aikawa, T., Shirasu, H., Takagi, H., Lee S. et al. Pericarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in adolescents and young adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Pediatrics 2022. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.4768

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contemporarypediatrics.com/view/myopericarditis-after-covid-19-vaccination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos