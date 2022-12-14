Intermittent Fasting May Help Reversal of Condition

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that intermittent fasting can help improve type 2 diabetes, even in people who have had it for years.Supersizer/Getty Images new qualifier Studies have shown that type 2 diabetes may not necessarily be a lifelong chronic disease when intermittent fasting is implemented.

Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for people with type 2 diabetes.

Still, experts say caution is warranted due to the small sample sizes used in the study.

Before making any decision, it is essential to discuss possible ways to treat and manage type 2 diabetes with your healthcare provider. Intermittent fasting may bring type 2 diabetes into remission, according to new study study Published in Endocrinological Society Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “Type 2 diabetes is not necessarily a permanent, lifelong disease,” Dr. Dongbo Liu of Hunan Agricultural University in Changsha, China, said in a press release. A Chinese Medicine Nutritional Therapy (CMNT) may lead to diabetes remission in people with type 2 diabetes. Intermittent fasting has become a much-talked-about strategy for weight loss in recent years.

Danine FlugeMD, ABFP, medical director of the Pritikin Center for Longevity, agrees with Liu that the findings are encouraging. “The findings are important to raise awareness and inspire people,” she says. Still, experts share the importance of interpreting research with a critical eye and discussing findings with providers who can do the same. “Reading peer-reviewed articles helps prevent research errors by validating authors and their processes,” says Emily, R.D., R.D., and certified diabetes educator. Campbell says: kidney nutrition“However, this does not guarantee that the results will be clinically important for everyone’s health. Before making any changes, it’s important to speak with your doctor to make sure the results are relevant to your health.

Type 2 diabetes affects more than 33 million people in the United States, According to CDC data This occurs when the body builds resistance to insulin.Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that allows glucose to enter the cells and be used as energy. occurs later in life, around age 45 or later, but increasingly affects children and adolescents. According to the CDC Other risk factors include: Overweight

previously had gestational diabetes, which occurs in pregnant women who have never had diabetes before

physical activity less than 3 days a week

have a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes

Be Black, Hispanic or Latino, Native American or Alaskan Native, Pacific Islander, or Asian American Management typically includes checking blood sugar levels, creating a meal plan, physical activity, and reducing stress, according to the CDC. Importantly, type 2 diabetes is different from type 1 diabetes. Dr. Barbara KeeverFAAFP, vice chair of family medicine at Northwell Health in New York, points out that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune response. Occurs during periods of time and when the body produces little or no insulin.

The study was conducted over three months by a team of Chinese researchers. Participants were his 36, all of whom had her type 2 diabetes and were on intermittent fasting. Some were taking medications to lower blood sugar and insulin. What would intermittent fasting look like? Keber said a sample plan could include: Alternate-day fasting of <500 calories for women and <600 calories for men

A regular eating pattern for 5 days with fasting 2 days a week as above

Time-restricted meals, such as eating only from 10am to 5pm “It is intended to induce what is known as ketosis during the fasting period, causing the body to utilize its own lipolysis to support normal functioning … thus causing weight loss. increase.” previous research such as 2020 review Out of 41 articles showing that intermittent fasting is a way to lose weight and reduce obesity. In a new study, data showed that nearly 90% of participants reduced their medication intake to control their diabetes, including those taking hypoglycemic drugs and insulin. More than half (55%) of these participants had diabetes in remission and discontinued medication. They remained in remission for at least 1 year. Nearly two-thirds of participants in remission had had diabetes for 6 years or longer. The researchers therefore believe that the study runs counter to the idea that remission can only be achieved if she has been sick for less than six years. In their view, this study shows that intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss in patients, resulting in diabetes remission.