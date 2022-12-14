Health
Intermittent Fasting May Help Reversal of Condition
- new qualifier Studies have shown that type 2 diabetes may not necessarily be a lifelong chronic disease when intermittent fasting is implemented.
- Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for people with type 2 diabetes.
- Still, experts say caution is warranted due to the small sample sizes used in the study.
- Before making any decision, it is essential to discuss possible ways to treat and manage type 2 diabetes with your healthcare provider.
Intermittent fasting may bring type 2 diabetes into remission, according to new study study Published in Endocrinological Society Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
“Type 2 diabetes is not necessarily a permanent, lifelong disease,” Dr. Dongbo Liu of Hunan Agricultural University in Changsha, China, said in a press release. A Chinese Medicine Nutritional Therapy (CMNT) may lead to diabetes remission in people with type 2 diabetes.
Intermittent fasting has become a much-talked-about strategy for weight loss in recent years.
Danine FlugeMD, ABFP, medical director of the Pritikin Center for Longevity, agrees with Liu that the findings are encouraging.
“The findings are important to raise awareness and inspire people,” she says.
Still, experts share the importance of interpreting research with a critical eye and discussing findings with providers who can do the same.
“Reading peer-reviewed articles helps prevent research errors by validating authors and their processes,” says Emily, R.D., R.D., and certified diabetes educator. Campbell says: kidney nutrition“However, this does not guarantee that the results will be clinically important for everyone’s health. Before making any changes, it’s important to speak with your doctor to make sure the results are relevant to your health.
Type 2 diabetes affects more than 33 million people in the United States,
- Overweight
- previously had gestational diabetes, which occurs in pregnant women who have never had diabetes before
- physical activity less than 3 days a week
- have a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes
- Be Black, Hispanic or Latino, Native American or Alaskan Native, Pacific Islander, or Asian American
Management typically includes checking blood sugar levels, creating a meal plan, physical activity, and reducing stress, according to the CDC.
Importantly, type 2 diabetes is different from type 1 diabetes.
Dr. Barbara KeeverFAAFP, vice chair of family medicine at Northwell Health in New York, points out that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune response. Occurs during periods of time and when the body produces little or no insulin.
The study was conducted over three months by a team of Chinese researchers. Participants were his 36, all of whom had her type 2 diabetes and were on intermittent fasting. Some were taking medications to lower blood sugar and insulin.
What would intermittent fasting look like?
Keber said a sample plan could include:
- Alternate-day fasting of <500 calories for women and <600 calories for men
- A regular eating pattern for 5 days with fasting 2 days a week as above
- Time-restricted meals, such as eating only from 10am to 5pm
“It is intended to induce what is known as ketosis during the fasting period, causing the body to utilize its own lipolysis to support normal functioning … thus causing weight loss. increase.”
previous research such as
In a new study, data showed that nearly 90% of participants reduced their medication intake to control their diabetes, including those taking hypoglycemic drugs and insulin.
More than half (55%) of these participants had diabetes in remission and discontinued medication. They remained in remission for at least 1 year.
Nearly two-thirds of participants in remission had had diabetes for 6 years or longer. The researchers therefore believe that the study runs counter to the idea that remission can only be achieved if she has been sick for less than six years.
In their view, this study shows that intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss in patients, resulting in diabetes remission.
Frouge says that while the new research is interesting, it does not guarantee that individual patients will achieve diabetes remission when intermittent fasting is attempted.
“This study does not allow us to know how individual patients will respond to intermittent calorie restriction, so it’s important to discuss the study with your doctor.
Additionally, Campbell states that intermittent fasting puts people with type 2 diabetes at risk for:
- hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia, especially if you are taking diabetes medications
- Malnutrition when not getting enough nutrition during the diet period
- Physiological changes such as lightheadedness, low energy, and hypersensitivity
And she questions whether intermittent fasting is a long-term solution.Keber also wonders how long most patients’ remissions last.
“This study only looked at individuals one year after changing their diet, so we don’t know about long-term benefits or harms,” Keber said, adding that the sample size of 36 people is also small. .
Finally, Keber points out that the study only looked at type 2 diabetes, not type 1 diabetes.
Despite constructive criticism, Campbell says it’s worth talking to your provider and stresses the importance of doing so before trying it yourself.
“Intermittent fasting may be a viable option for weight loss and glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes,” Campbell says. It’s important to consult your doctor before starting, and your diet should remain adequate to meet your nutritional needs during the diet.”

