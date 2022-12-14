High flu cases and deaths prompt Arkansas hospitals, ACHI, to urge flu vaccination





More than 15,900 positive flu tests were reported to health departments by health care providers this season, but the reported cases represent only a fraction of the actual cases. The Department of Health also reported that in the week ending Dec. 10, Medicaid and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield made her more than 6,000 visits to health care providers for the flu. This is down from her over 7,000 visits the week before, but still an unusually high number. Usually visits are less than 1,000 for her at this time of year, and he usually doesn’t reach 5,000 in a week. points during the season. Some Arkansas school districts have canceled in-person classes due to high numbers of flu cases, including the Cleveland County School District, which announced a switch to two days of virtual instruction last week. To this day, I have never reported feeling overwhelmed in an Arkansas hospital. some hospitals in other states set up tents to house a surplus of patients with influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. “We’re seeing an unusually high number of flu cases early in flu season,” said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital in Arkansas. We recommend getting vaccinated so you and your loved ones aren’t at risk at your next holiday celebration.” Larry Shackleford, Washington Area President and CEO, said: Unless people take precautions. ” Chris Barber, President and CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare, said: “If you haven’t gotten your flu shot this season, or haven’t been up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine, take care of yourself, your loved ones, your community, and Arkansas health care workers this holiday season. Please act now to protect it.” Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells said: Get your flu shot now and get maximum protection before Christmas. ” See more of our newly created Arkansas flu page. See news coverage of the release from neck, needle, Batesville Daily Guardand the Arkansas Times.

