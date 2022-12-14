Ohio sees high flu activity amid COVID and RSV concerns





According to CDC data, Ohio has reached “very high” levels of influenza-like illness activity.

Cleveland — May 2020 Norman Martin Fought COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) and cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital. As a COPD patient, he is particularly concerned about his health, describing the time he spent battling the virus in his hospital as “one of the toughest times in his life.” “When I first got COVID, I was traumatized. It really was,” he said, adding that he had nightmares about his time in the hospital. With the help of medical workers, many of whom signed autographs and encouraged him, Martin was able to fight and go home. had to survive the pandemic. “It’s not a joke. I mean it really took a lot out of me,” he said of living with COPD. “I feel robbed.” Unfortunately, Martin was hospitalized again with the flu in late October 2022. Again, he has forged his own path, but he said he feels weak and insecure. “Some people may think it’s nothing compared to the novel coronavirus, but it’s coming back like hell, so it’s nothing,” said Martin’s personal physician, Dr. Sumita Katori, pulmonologist and director of the Asthma Center at the Cleveland Clinic, said. . According to the CDC’s latest data, Ohio is in the “very high” category for flu-like illness. The Ohio Department of Health has reported 396 flu-related hospitalizations so far from his 2022 to his 2023 flu season in northeastern Ohio. Dr Khatri said many factors contributed to the high flu activity this year. For example, when children go back to school and people gather again, the virus can spread, especially from school to home. She also added that some children may not have built immunity after last year’s flu season. Dr Katri said anyone who is unsure or has questions about vaccines should consult a doctor for medical expertise and recommendations, not social media. “Unless we all get the flu shot, our pandemic will become the triple demic we’ve already seen with RSV, flu and COVID,” she said. Dr. Khatri suggested maintaining good habits cultivated during COVID, such as washing your hands and covering your cough. He advised me to get tested or stay home if I wasn’t feeling well. She suggested wearing a mask if you were unsure or planning to see your grandma. She also suggested that everyone get a flu shot and a COVID booster. “When they need to come to the hospital, it probably means another bed that someone else with cancer or some other problem can’t get. We’re always at capacity. Dr. Katri said people shouldn’t hesitate to visit a doctor or hospital if necessary, but by taking the aforementioned measures, serious infections can be avoided. Dr. Khatri and Dr. Martin urge people to take necessary precautions, not for themselves, but for others. “If you’re someone who cares about other people and wants to see people doing well and well, you have to think about them,” Martin said.

