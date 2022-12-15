Arkansas flu cases, deaths continue to rise





Arkansas may be in the peak of flu season, according to public health experts. New data released Wednesday The state’s death toll rose by 19 in the week ending December 10, according to the health ministry. A total of 64 people have died from the virus in Arkansas since early October. Dr. Joel Tumlison, the department’s immunization chief, said this year’s flu season is more severe and prolonged than usual. “We are not accustomed to seeing flu spread so widely in November, as we saw earlier this year, even in early to mid-December. It has just started and usually peaks in late January or early February.” He attributed this to the fact that flu activity has been milder than average over the past two years, largely due to COVID-19 precautions. positive tests and one flu death, bringing the number of cases and 64 deaths this week to 15,900. Despite the rise in new cases and deaths, Tamrison said there are some encouraging indicators in this week’s report. “percentage of [emergency room] Hospital visits due to influenza-like illness decreased for two consecutive weeks. It was at a very high level, over 8%, and now it’s down to about 6%,” Tumlison said. “Similarly, influenza-like illness as a proportion of patients seen by outpatient providers such as clinics has decreased for the second week in a row.” Influenza vaccines appear to be effective against the two predominant strains of influenza A virus currently circulating in Arkansas, but it is difficult to determine how long the peak of influenza activity in the state will last. It’s still early, says Tumlison. “Usually not, but as often as it is common, influenza B strains decide to start circulating as well … you get a kind of double peak, and usually the second peak is the first. “It may not be as high as the peak of . But it could rise again later in the season,” Tamrison said. Arkansas has 920 hospitalizations for influenza virus, with 145 hospitalizations in the past week. Of the 64 Arkansas residents who have died from the flu so far this season, 75% were not vaccinated. It’s never too late to get the flu vaccine, even if you were recently diagnosed, says Tamrison. “Being hospitalized with an infection is a very serious thing, and getting vaccinated can be very effective in avoiding hospitalization, even if it doesn’t result in death. We put you in the emergency room. I want you to stay completely away from it and stay as healthy as possible,” Tamrison said. Just under 16,000 flu cases have been reported to the Arkansas Department of Health so far this season, but the total number of cases may be higher because reporting is not required. There seems to be about 20 people hospitalized compared to last week.

