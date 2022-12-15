Here’s how to tell if you really need to wear a mask in the ‘triple demic’

As swarms of respiratory viruses surge across the country and people flock to vacations, along with vaccinations and testing, masking will become an important tool to help contain the spread and keep people safe, experts say. say.

Amid several viral threats, New York City health officials issued a strong advisory on December 10. Encourage people to wear quality masks In indoor or crowded outdoor environments, regardless of vaccination status, reported by NBC New York.

Washington state health officials also encourages masking indoors. Oregon Department of Health and the Los Angeles County Public Health Commissioner.

and Media briefing on December 5, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, advises people with compromised immune systems, or those at high risk of severe illness, and COVID-19, when traveling by plane, train, bus, or other public transportation. – 19 levels. As of December 8, it is nearly 10% of the country. Per CDC data.

What is happening with COVID and other viruses right now?

After a lull in late summer and fall, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in many parts of the country. Facilitated by new Omicron variants. according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAs of Dec. 7, the seven-day average of new cases each week was up 49.6% from the previous week.

This coincides with an unusually early period. Flu season causing record numbers of hospitalizations A severe outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is occurring among children. Overwhelming Children’s Hospitals NationwideTODAY previously reported.

So-called The ‘triple demic’ of these respiratory viruses It has raised concerns among health officials, especially as the holidays approach and people are increasingly gathering indoors and traveling, while taking fewer precautions than in previous winters. .

“Human behavior and the seasonality of these viruses have contributed to this increase in infections (during the winter months),” Dr. Eric Sioe Peña, director of global health at Northwell Health in New York, said TODAY. “I think that’s why this mask recommendation is coming back,” Cioè-Peña adds.

Whether or not indoor masking mandates will return remains to be seen, but it is clear that COVID-19 remains a threat and shows no signs of slowing down.

Masking can reduce the spread of all three ‘triple disease’ viruses

“While celebrating holidays is important, there are some simple common sense things that can help prevent (contagion) and minimize risk, rather than eliminate it,” said chief hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health. said Dr. Michael Phillips, TODAY.com. Masking is one of them.

Wearing a mask not only helps prevent transmission of COVID-19, but also the current flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses, adds Phillips.

“We have very good data right now because of the range of infectious particles that someone emits…and the mask, even if there are gaps, it’s not a good idea to have those particles coming out (catching).” ,” says Phillips.

The snug-fitting N95 masks are particularly good at protecting the wearer, so “the person sitting next to you is less likely to get sick, even if they’re not wearing a mask,” says Cioè-Peña. explains Mr.

What kind of mask should I wear?

A mask is better than no mask, but some masks and respirators are more protective than others, According to the CDCCloth masks are the least protective, best-fitting surgical masks, K95 are the most protective, and respirators such as the N95 offer the highest level of protection.

Regardless of the type, the mask should fit properly, according to the CDC.

Who should wear a mask? When should a mask be worn?

Most people can benefit from wearing a mask in certain situations, such as crowded indoor environments. says. This includes people who are immunocompromised, over the age of 65, or have underlying medical conditions. According to the CDC.

According to Cioè-Peña, you should wear a mask if you plan to spend time with immunocompromised people or the elderly.

People who are sick but need to leave their homes should also wear N95 or other tight-fitting masks, he added. Avoid.

Masks should be worn especially in crowded indoor environments. Public transportBuses, planes, trains, taxis, etc. Airports, bars and restaurants are also good places to wear a mask, Phillips advises.

Is it too late to get a flu shot or a COVID vaccine?

In addition to masking, vaccination is essential to protect yourself and those around you. “Vaccination reduces the number of serious illnesses and hospitalizations, and reduces transmission to others,” says Phillips. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, free, and recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months (and a booster for everyone over the age of 5). According to the CDC.

Ahead of the holidays, experts are encouraging everyone to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including new boosters, and especially at-risk people to get their annual flu shot.

“It’s never too late to get a flu shot. It’s never too late to get a booster,” says Phillips. Is it safe to get both on the same appointment.

With only 11 days left until Christmas, if you get a booster now, your body still has time to build some protection, says Cioè-Peña, but it can take up to two weeks to reach its full potential.

Should I be tested for COVID before a holiday gathering?

COVID-19 testing is another important tool To keep people safe while on vacation. You should be tested whenever you have COVID-like symptoms. take a short test before the social gathering It’s as close to the real event as possible, an expert previously told TODAY.com.

“No one wants their loved ones to get sick. We know that people who are at high risk for serious illness can really get sick and die. …so during the holiday season. Do what you can to protect your loved ones,” says Phillips.