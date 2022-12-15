Health
Here’s how to tell if you really need to wear a mask in the ‘triple demic’
As swarms of respiratory viruses surge across the country and people flock to vacations, along with vaccinations and testing, masking will become an important tool to help contain the spread and keep people safe, experts say. say.
Amid several viral threats, New York City health officials issued a strong advisory on December 10. Encourage people to wear quality masks In indoor or crowded outdoor environments, regardless of vaccination status, reported by NBC New York.
Washington state health officials also encourages masking indoors. Oregon Department of Health and the Los Angeles County Public Health Commissioner.
and Media briefing on December 5, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, advises people with compromised immune systems, or those at high risk of severe illness, and COVID-19, when traveling by plane, train, bus, or other public transportation. – 19 levels. As of December 8, it is nearly 10% of the country. Per CDC data.
What is happening with COVID and other viruses right now?
After a lull in late summer and fall, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in many parts of the country. Facilitated by new Omicron variants. according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAs of Dec. 7, the seven-day average of new cases each week was up 49.6% from the previous week.
This coincides with an unusually early period. Flu season causing record numbers of hospitalizations A severe outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is occurring among children. Overwhelming Children’s Hospitals NationwideTODAY previously reported.
So-called The ‘triple demic’ of these respiratory viruses It has raised concerns among health officials, especially as the holidays approach and people are increasingly gathering indoors and traveling, while taking fewer precautions than in previous winters. .
“Human behavior and the seasonality of these viruses have contributed to this increase in infections (during the winter months),” Dr. Eric Sioe Peña, director of global health at Northwell Health in New York, said TODAY. “I think that’s why this mask recommendation is coming back,” Cioè-Peña adds.
Whether or not indoor masking mandates will return remains to be seen, but it is clear that COVID-19 remains a threat and shows no signs of slowing down.
Masking can reduce the spread of all three ‘triple disease’ viruses
“While celebrating holidays is important, there are some simple common sense things that can help prevent (contagion) and minimize risk, rather than eliminate it,” said chief hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health. said Dr. Michael Phillips, TODAY.com. Masking is one of them.
Wearing a mask not only helps prevent transmission of COVID-19, but also the current flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses, adds Phillips.
“We have very good data right now because of the range of infectious particles that someone emits…and the mask, even if there are gaps, it’s not a good idea to have those particles coming out (catching).” ,” says Phillips.
The snug-fitting N95 masks are particularly good at protecting the wearer, so “the person sitting next to you is less likely to get sick, even if they’re not wearing a mask,” says Cioè-Peña. explains Mr.
What kind of mask should I wear?
A mask is better than no mask, but some masks and respirators are more protective than others, According to the CDCCloth masks are the least protective, best-fitting surgical masks, K95 are the most protective, and respirators such as the N95 offer the highest level of protection.
Regardless of the type, the mask should fit properly, according to the CDC.
Who should wear a mask? When should a mask be worn?
Most people can benefit from wearing a mask in certain situations, such as crowded indoor environments. says. This includes people who are immunocompromised, over the age of 65, or have underlying medical conditions. According to the CDC.
According to Cioè-Peña, you should wear a mask if you plan to spend time with immunocompromised people or the elderly.
People who are sick but need to leave their homes should also wear N95 or other tight-fitting masks, he added. Avoid.
Masks should be worn especially in crowded indoor environments. Public transportBuses, planes, trains, taxis, etc. Airports, bars and restaurants are also good places to wear a mask, Phillips advises.
Is it too late to get a flu shot or a COVID vaccine?
In addition to masking, vaccination is essential to protect yourself and those around you. “Vaccination reduces the number of serious illnesses and hospitalizations, and reduces transmission to others,” says Phillips. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, free, and recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months (and a booster for everyone over the age of 5). According to the CDC.
Ahead of the holidays, experts are encouraging everyone to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including new boosters, and especially at-risk people to get their annual flu shot.
“It’s never too late to get a flu shot. It’s never too late to get a booster,” says Phillips. Is it safe to get both on the same appointment.
With only 11 days left until Christmas, if you get a booster now, your body still has time to build some protection, says Cioè-Peña, but it can take up to two weeks to reach its full potential.
Should I be tested for COVID before a holiday gathering?
COVID-19 testing is another important tool To keep people safe while on vacation. You should be tested whenever you have COVID-like symptoms. take a short test before the social gathering It’s as close to the real event as possible, an expert previously told TODAY.com.
“No one wants their loved ones to get sick. We know that people who are at high risk for serious illness can really get sick and die. …so during the holiday season. Do what you can to protect your loved ones,” says Phillips.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/coronavirus/tripledemic-when-to-wear-a-mask-rcna61308
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Here’s how to tell if you really need to wear a mask in the ‘triple demic’
- Snakes have clitoris: scientists overcome a massive taboo about female genitalia | Snakes
- Hospitals report increase in invasive streptococcal infections in children
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- New Cabaret production stars Miami actor who found fame on network TV but never forgot his Miami roots Miami Community News
- Ireland Cricket Board made no offer to Sanju Samson to represent their cricket team
- Jill Biden dons blue midi dress for Marriage Law Honoring Ceremony – WWD
- Google Creates T-shirts for Play Points Platinum Members
- Wellington fire: Building to be demolished, roads closed
- Arkansas flu cases, deaths continue to rise
- Ashok Gehlot asks Prime Minister Modi to implement Rajasthan government projects nationwide
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Postponed to Spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios