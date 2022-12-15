Latest COVID symptoms for 2022, according to new study





When the pandemic first hit, most people remembered the following symptoms: COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)But the virus has changed over time, and so have the symptoms. A new report says the current symptoms of COVID are actually more like what you would expect from the common cold. The report Zoe Health SurveyThis is a research project by scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine, and Health App ZOE. The Health Study updated list Of the top COVID symptoms reported by study participants last week, it’s a little surprising. So what will COVID symptoms look like in 2022? Here’s the deal. What are the current COVID symptoms? ZOE’s latest report is a review of data collected over the 30-day period ending December 5th. Here are the most common COVID symptoms researchers have found, in order of frequency experienced by people with the virus. sore throat

runny nose

Nasal congestion

sneeze

Cough without phlegm (dry cough)

headache

productive cough (wet cough)

hoarse voice

muscle pain

changes in sense of smell What is the official list of COVID symptoms? of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an official list of COVID symptoms, but it hasn’t been updated since October. It also does not state which symptoms are most common. According to the CDC, these are the most common symptoms of COVID. fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Malaise

muscle or body pain

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea what do doctors think Dr. Thomas Russo, a professor and director of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York, said he was “a little surprised” by the results of the latest ZOE report. “Fatigue wasn’t even in the top 10. What the hell is that?” he says. “Most people I spoke to who had COVID had COVID fatigue.” But experts say the rest are similar to those seen in patients. Alterations in taste and smell are “less common in Omicron,” says Dr. “It was more common in the alpha and delta subspecies,” he says. Infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said he also saw these symptoms reported by patients. “Anecdotally, it’s become more common for people to report upper respiratory symptoms, and sore throats are very common,” he says. He says it could be due to the way it affects and the reflection on changes in immunity by people who have had the COVID-19 vaccine or have already been infected with the virus. What to do if you have symptoms of COVID If you happen to have symptoms, it’s difficult to know for sure if you have COVID. “It’s hard to tell the common cold, flu, RSV from his COVID, no doubt about it,” said William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease expert and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. increase. “You really can’t tell them apart.” If you develop symptoms of COVID, Dr. Schaffner recommends taking and using a COVID test at home. “If you’re at high risk for complications from COVID-19, or if you’re caring for someone from a high-risk group, you should have a lower threshold for testing,” he says. Dr. Adalja agrees. “A sore throat and runny nose are common symptoms that can be caused by a variety of pathogens, so it’s important that he’s tested for COVID first,” he says. (With so many diseases swirling around, Dr. Schaffner notes that it’s easier to test for COVID at home before taking the next step, which involves seeing a doctor.) If your COVID test is negative and you’re feeling unwell, Dr. Russo suggests calling your doctor to get tested for the flu. to a minimum and reduce the risk of complications, but should be started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. it’s working. In general, Dr. Schaffner said the latest COVID-19 symptoms simply “reflect” the Omicron variant. “Omicrons generally cause mild infections,” he says. Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.

